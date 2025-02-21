Seattle Seahawks linked to free agent they should have drafted 11 years ago
Abraham Lucas should be the Seattle Seahawks' long-term starting right tackle, but his inconsistent availability has raised questions about whether the 2022 third-round pick can maintain that role into the future.
The interior of the Seahawks' offensive line is the shakiest portion, but Seattle's front office could look to bolster the tackle spot. If so, USA Today NFL trending reporter Jacob Camenker linked the Seahawks to New York Jets tackle Morgan Moses.
"The Seahawks are another team with offensive line woes and very little cap space," Camenker wrote. "That puts them in the market for a lower-cost veteran who can be a plug-and-play starter at one of the four positions not occupied by left tackle Charles Cross. Moses has 158 career starts, mostly at right tackle, and shouldn't be too expensive ahead of his age-34 season."
Moses was a third-round pick by the Washington Commanders out of Virginia in 2014. The Seahawks picked Justin Britt two picks earlier, who the team converted to a guard and then center by 2016.
Britt started 86 games for Seattle over six seasons but missed the 2020 season with a knee injury. Following two seasons with the Houston Texans from 2021-22, Britt retired after being released ahead of the 2023 season.
Moses, however, played seven seasons with Washington and just completed his second stint with the New York Jets — assuming he isn't brought back in free agency. New York acquired Moses in a trade in March 2024, but for little draft capital.
Unless Seattle is especially concerned about Lucas' 2025 viability at right tackle, signing Moses doesn't make much sense. The Seahawks would be better off allocating money and draft resources to the guard positions to fortify the interior of the line while trusting the tackle spots. They also still have George Fant under contract through 2025, who was brought in to backup Lucas this season.
Moses would likely be cheap to bring in, making the move more attractive. He could compete with Lucas in training camp or at least provide quality competition for Lucas and Fant. It still doesn't fit a need for the team currently.
