Seattle Seahawks LT Charles Cross Has Been Anchor Amid O-Line Struggles
Third-year offensive tackle Charles Cross has been up and down during his first few NFL seasons. A solid rookie season declined into a less effective second campaign where Cross dealt with injuries and rocky play along the Seattle Seahawks’ entire front. He’s reversing that narrative in 2024.
It’s still early, but Cross is Pro Football Focus’ highest-graded offensive tackle with a 90.2 grade. Philadelphia Eagles tackle Jordan Mailata is second, and it’s not close (84.6).
“It’s a continuation of what we’ve seen in camp,” Seahawks head coach Mike Macdonald told reporters on Wednesday. “I thought Charles [Cross] has played two really good games, thought he played really well this past game. He’s a guy we’re going to be leaning on moving forward. He’s doing a tremendous job.”
Cross is one of just four tackles with at least 100 blocking snaps yet to allow a pressure of any kind in pass protection through two games. That includes quarterback hits, hurries and sacks. He is eighth in pass-blocking grade (81.5) and first in run-blocking grade (90.7), per PFF.
In his third season, Cross is now the senior member of the starting offensive line with right tackle Abraham Lucas still working back from a knee injury. Lucas was selected by Seattle 63 picks after Cross in the 2022 draft.
“I’d say I’ve grown my overall game, just improving to get better in the run game and pass game and just trying to bring guys along with me,” Cross said on Wednesday.
Seattle has lacked consistency up front over the last decade. Cross becoming a key piece protecting Geno Smith’s blind side is precisely why they drafted him so high in the first place. With how he’s playing so far this season, Cross is beginning to look like a piece the Seahawks can build around.
The Seahawks' offensive line is still wildly inconsistent, specifically at the guard spots, but Cross is adding some much-needed stability at arguably the most important position along the front.
“I feel like I’ve got to get better,” Cross added. “I’m not complacent where I’m at, I just want to continue to grow and get better from week to week.”
Cross did Pilates during the offseason to improve his core strength and flexibility, he said. Working on his mindset and fine-tuning specific skills have both contributed to his improved play. Then it just comes down to week-to-week preparation.
Run blocking, specifically, is where Cross has put much of his mental energy.
“It definitely had to be a mindset for me. Just wanting to get better, wanting to run the ball, and just working on getting my technique and my footwork right.”
Cross has already had some difficult assignments this season as well. In Week 2, Cross was frequently matched up with Patriots edge rusher Keion White. The former 2023 second-round pick finished with five pressures and two sacks, but none came against Cross.
For Seattle’s offensive line to grow and improve as a unit, Cross must continue to be the anchor. There are still 15 games yet to be played. His start, however, has been an encouraging development for the future of the group.