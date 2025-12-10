Insider grades Sam Darnold's up-and-down performance vs. Falcons

Brent Sobleski of Bleacher Report handed out his quarterback report cards for NFL Week 14. On Sunday at Mercedes-Benz Stadium, the Seattle Seahawks outscored the Atlanta Falcons, 31-3, in the second half and pulled away for a 37-9 victory. It was a third straight win for Mike Macdonald’s club following that 21-9 loss to the Rams at SoFi Stadium in Week 11.

Seahawks’ starting quarterback Sam Darnold earned a “B” grade for his performance. “Sam Darnold and the Seattle Seahawks started slowly,” explained Sobleski, “scoring only six of their 37 points during the first half of Sunday's contest. But Darnold got hot in the second half and led his team to four straight second-half scoring drives.”

During the final two frames,” added Sobleski, “Darnold posted an 86.7 adjusted completion percentage and a 153.3 quarterback rating, according to Pro Football Focus.”

Dec 7, 2025; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba (11) runs past Atlanta Falcons cornerback A.J. Terrell Jr. (24) for a touchdown during the second half at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-Imagn Images | Dale Zanine-Imagn Images

The eight-year veteran hit on only nine of his 15 throws in the first half. Darnold was sacked twice and served up his latest interception. After intermission, he connected on 11-of-15 passes for 182 yards and three scores—a pair to Jaxon Smith-Njigba and the other to Cooper Kupp.

Sobleski made reference to Seahawks’ wide receiver Rashid Shaheed, who had his best game with the team since being acquired from the Saints via trade. He caught four passes for 67 yards, and returned the second-half kickoff 100 yards for a touchdown. “(Darnold) brought us all together,” explained Shaheed earlier this week, “and let us know we needed to put points on the board. He is a leader. We knew that opportunities were going to come, and he was going to be ready. He played a great second half.”

Still, the turnovers are hard to overlook. Darnold has thrown 11 interceptions and lost five fumbles in 13 games. He has 16 of Seattle’s 23 giveaways this season, and that team total is the second-highest in the league behind only the Vikings (26).

