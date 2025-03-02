Seahawks met with at least 12 offensive line prospects at NFL Combine
It's safe to say that the only team in the league last season to win 10 games and not make the playoffs is committed to fixing its biggest weakness this offseason.
It’s the 2025 NFL Scouting Combine at Indianapolis, and the Seattle Seahawks have obviously been busy when it comes to getting a good look at some of the better blocking prospects that will be available in April’s draft.
Courtesy of Yahoo! Sports and via the combined efforts of numerous Seahawks’ sources, here are the dozen offensive linemen the club has met with at Indianapolis (in alphabetical order):
Guard Tyler Booker (Alabama), tackle/guard Will Campbell (LSU), offensive linemen Brandon Crenshaw-Dickson (Florida) and Donovan Jackson (Ohio State), tackle Armand Membou (Missouri), guard Tate Ratledge (Georgia), tackle Jalin Rivers (Miami, Fla.), guards Jonah Savaiinaea (Arizona) and Clay Webb (Jacksonville State), tackle Cam Williams (Texas), center Jared Wilson (Georgia), and guard/center Grey Zabel (North Dakota State).
That’s a lot of big bodies, and with good cause. As has been well documented by now, only the New England Patriots’ offensive line ranked lower last season in the NFL than the Seahawks via the fine folks at Pro Football Focus. The bottom line is that the ‘Hawks have finished 28th in the league in rushing yards per game two consecutive years. In 2024, Seattle allowed a disturbing 54 sacks—tied to the third most in the league—and quarterback Geno Smith was on the receiving end of 50 of those QB traps.
The lone standout has been left tackle Charles Cross, while right tackle Abraham Lucas has struggled to stay healthy for two consecutive seasons. Both players were drafted in 2022. Veteran Laken Tomlinson manned the left guard spot, but he can test the free-agent waters. Hence, there are question marks when it comes to four of the five positions.
All told, it appears the organization is doing its due diligence when it comes to addressing this major problem area. It’s going to be interesting to see how many offensive linemen GM John Schneider selects in this year’s draft.
