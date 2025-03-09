Seahawks re-sign star linebacker to $33 million extension
The Seattle Seahawks are bringing back one of their key players in free agency.
"Sources: LB Ernest Jones IV and the Seahawks agreed to terms on a 3-year contract extension worth $33M with $15M guaranteed, keeping him with Seattle," NFL Network reporter Ian Rapoport tweeted.
"Jones, who was traded twice in the past year, has found a home in a deal done by @agentturner1 & @agentbutler1 of @Agency1AMG."
Jones, 25, was traded to the Seahawks just before the trade deadline from the Tennessee Titans, his last landing spot before he was with the Los Angeles Rams.
Now, the star linebacker doesn't need to worry about being traded anytime soon as the Seahawks give him a three-year deal with an average annual value of $11 million.
The move comes shortly after the team traded Geno Smith to the Las Vegas Raiders, which cleared up a ton of cap space. Since then, the Seahawks also signed Jarran Reed to a three-year deal worth $25 million.
The Seahawks have shown a desire to take care of the defense before the legal tampering period begins, which likely means more changes to the offense from the outside teams could be coming.
The NFL's legal tampering period for outside free agents begins tomorrow at 9 am PT and the new league year, where all of these signings can become official, is set for Wednesday.
