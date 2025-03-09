All Seahawks

Seahawks re-sign star linebacker to $33 million extension

The Seattle Seahawks are bringing back one of their star defenders.

Jeremy Brener

Dec 8, 2024; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Seattle Seahawks linebacker Ernest Jones IV (13) against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium.
Dec 8, 2024; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Seattle Seahawks linebacker Ernest Jones IV (13) against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Seattle Seahawks are bringing back one of their key players in free agency.

"Sources: LB Ernest Jones IV and the Seahawks agreed to terms on a 3-year contract extension worth $33M with $15M guaranteed, keeping him with Seattle," NFL Network reporter Ian Rapoport tweeted.

"Jones, who was traded twice in the past year, has found a home in a deal done by @agentturner1 & @agentbutler1 of @Agency1AMG."

Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Tyler Johnson (18) is chased down by Seattle Seahawks linebacker Ernest Jones IV (13).
Jan 5, 2025; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Tyler Johnson (18) is chased down by Seattle Seahawks linebacker Ernest Jones IV (13) as he runs for a first down in the second half at SoFi Stadium. / Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

Jones, 25, was traded to the Seahawks just before the trade deadline from the Tennessee Titans, his last landing spot before he was with the Los Angeles Rams.

Now, the star linebacker doesn't need to worry about being traded anytime soon as the Seahawks give him a three-year deal with an average annual value of $11 million.

The move comes shortly after the team traded Geno Smith to the Las Vegas Raiders, which cleared up a ton of cap space. Since then, the Seahawks also signed Jarran Reed to a three-year deal worth $25 million.

The Seahawks have shown a desire to take care of the defense before the legal tampering period begins, which likely means more changes to the offense from the outside teams could be coming.

The NFL's legal tampering period for outside free agents begins tomorrow at 9 am PT and the new league year, where all of these signings can become official, is set for Wednesday.

Ernest Jones IV
Dec 8, 2024; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Seattle Seahawks linebacker Ernest Jones IV (13) against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

More Seahawks on SI stories

Seattle Seahawks predicted to making stunning QB pick in NFL draft

Which Seahawks players would benefit most from DK Metcalf trade?

Seahawks optimistic Geno Smith trade changes DK Metcalf situation

Report: Geno Smith initiated Seahawks exit

Published
Jeremy Brener
JEREMY BRENER

Jeremy Brener is an editor, writer and social media manager for several On SI sites. His work has also been featured in 247 Sports and SB Nation as a writer and podcaster. Brener grew up in Houston, going to Astros, Rockets and Texans games as a kid and resides in Central Florida. He graduated from the University of Central Florida with a Bachelor's degree in Broadcast Journalism minoring in Sport Business Management. Brener can be followed on Twitter @JeremyBrener. For more inquiries, please email jeremybrenerchs@gmail.com.

Home/Seahawks News