Seahawks double down on Ohio State studs in 2025 NFL draft projection
The Seattle Seahawks are heading into a critical offseason, where they have to find some balance on both sides of the ball. The short version is that they should have an excellent defense (assuming Ernest Jones is still in the middle of it), but their offense hit a very low ceiling in 2024 thanks to their long-time Achilles' heel: horrible offensive line play.
Fixing that unit, or at least upgrading it from one of the league's worst (PFF ranked them 31st overall and worst in the NFC), to at least a top-20 line has to be the top offseason priority for GM John Schneider. A new seven-round mock draft from Jacob Infante at Pro Football Network has the Seahawks hitting the OL first, taking Ohio State tackle Josh Simmons at number 18 overall.
PFN on Seahawks - Josh Simmons pick
"...the Seattle Seahawks need a boost to get them out of that “good but not great” category... Had Josh Simmons not gotten injured in the regular season, one could argue he was on his way into the OT1 conversation. Regardless, he may claim that title in April because he is a tremendous mover for the position with great body control and a high football IQ."
Simmons (6-foot-5, 311 pounds) spent the last two years starting at left tackle for the Buckeyes, but he also has one year of experience at right tackle. Drafting Simmons gives the Seahawks multiple options - they could use him to replace Abe Lucas as their long-term right tackle if Lucas' knee won't fully heal. They could also use Simmons to supplant left tackle Charles Cross if they don't feel like picking up a $17.5 million fifth-year option or giving him a big extension.
To start out, Simmons would likely slide inside to play one of the guard spots, which were both highly-problematic for Seattle last season, and also the last several seasons before that. Laken Tomlinson is on his way out at left guard and at right guard there's what appears to be three failed draft picks in Anthony Bradford, Christian Haynes and Sataoa Laumea. If they did move him inside Simmons should be an easy favorite to win the starting job at either spot.
While the offensive line has to come first, the Seahawks are also likely to need an infusion on the other side of the line of scrimmage, as well. Inside Jarran Reed and Johnathan Hankins could both leave in free agency and on the edge Uchenna Nwosu and Dre'Mont Jones are potential cap casualties.
Seattle looked to address this with their next pick in Infante's mock draft, picking Simmons' teammate, Ohio State edge Jack Sawyer in Round 2 at No. 50 overall.
PFN on Seahawks - Jack Sawyer pick
"Jack Sawyer’s powerful style of rushing and high-effort play was a massive boost to Ohio State’s defense over the years.... The Seahawks seem likely to invest an early pick along their offensive line in the 2025 NFL Draft, but don’t be stunned if they throw another edge rusher into the mix, especially if they cut Dre’Mont Jones."
Sawyer (6-foot-4, 260 pounds) may not start right away, projecting as the top backup behind starters Boye Mafe and Derick Hall in this scenario. It may not take Sawyer long to climb the depth chart, though. His numbers improved each year he was at Ohio State, especially as a pass rusher. His sack total rose from 3.0 to 4.5, then 6.5 and then 9.0 last season. Sawyer also posted 29 tackles for a loss, six forced fumbles and 11 pass breakups.
That's a whole lot of disruptive plays in one package, and exactly the kind of dynamic that Seattle's defense is missing. While they are great at the fundamentals, they need a boost in the takeaways and big plays department. Sawyer fits the need perfectly.
The Seahawks would still have to find two more offensive line starters and another defensive line replacement, but this would be a great way to start their draft.
