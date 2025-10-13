Analyst says Seattle Seahawks ‘on the verge’ of controlling NFC West
One week after Mike Macdonald’s team allowed a season-high 38 points in a three-point loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, the Seattle Seahawks put on a show on both offense and defense.
Adam Kilgore of The Washington Post had some observations about Week 6 in the NFL. The 4-2 Seahawks have certainly piqued his interest.
“One early theme this season,” explained Kilgore, “is that no truly dominant team has emerged. Don’t be surprised if the Seattle Seahawks eventually stake their claim. The Seahawks beat the Jaguars, 20-12, in Jacksonville to improve to 4-2, and the victory carried the hallmarks of what makes Seattle a potential sleeping giant.”
McDonald’s defense made amends on Sunday, limiting Liam Coen’s team to 273 total yards and a season-low 12 points.
“The Seahawks’ ferocious defensive line can take over any game,” added Kilgore. “Its depth—Leonard Williams, DeMarcus Lawrence, Uchenna Nwosu, Byron Murphy II, Boye Mafe and others—sets it apart. Coach Mike Macdonald’s creative simulated pressures give offensive lines nightmares. Seattle hit Trevor Lawrence an absurd 17 times Sunday and registered seven sacks.”
Kilgore also lauded wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba and quarterback Sam Darnold. He also made this statement regarding Macdonald’s impressive 4-2 club.
“The Seahawks may be on the verge of controlling the NFC West. The San Francisco 49ers’ loss moved Seattle into a tie for first, and the season-ending ankle injury to linebacker Fred Warner, who was carted off the field in an aircast, devastates a 49ers defense already slammed by injuries."
"In both of the Seahawks’ losses this year, their opponent scored go-ahead points with less than two minutes remaining. They rarely get mentioned as an elite team, but they are playing like it.”
More Seahawks on SI stories
Takeaways from the Seahawks’ bounce-back win vs. Jaguars
Seattle Seahawks studs & duds from road win over Jaguars
Jaxon Smith-Njigba on pace to shatter record set by Steve Largent
Seahawks-Raiders trade proposal would boost ailing pass rush