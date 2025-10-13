All Seahawks

Analyst says Seattle Seahawks ‘on the verge’ of controlling NFC West

There’s a three-way tie atop the NFC West. One NFL writer feels Mike Macdonald’s Seahawks may be getting ready to separate itself from the pack.

Russell Baxter

Oct 12, 2025; Jacksonville, Florida, USA; Seattle Seahawks head coach Mike MacDonald looks on before the game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at EverBank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Travis Register-Imagn Images
Oct 12, 2025; Jacksonville, Florida, USA; Seattle Seahawks head coach Mike MacDonald looks on before the game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at EverBank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Travis Register-Imagn Images / Travis Register-Imagn Images
In this story:

One week after Mike Macdonald’s team allowed a season-high 38 points in a three-point loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, the Seattle Seahawks put on a show on both offense and defense.

Adam Kilgore of The Washington Post had some observations about Week 6 in the NFL. The 4-2 Seahawks have certainly piqued his interest.

“One early theme this season,” explained Kilgore, “is that no truly dominant team has emerged. Don’t be surprised if the Seattle Seahawks eventually stake their claim. The Seahawks beat the Jaguars, 20-12, in Jacksonville to improve to 4-2, and the victory carried the hallmarks of what makes Seattle a potential sleeping giant.”

McDonald’s defense made amends on Sunday, limiting Liam Coen’s team to 273 total yards and a season-low 12 points.

DeMarcus Lawrenc
Seattle Seahawks DeMarcus Lawrence (0) gets a hand one Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence (16) during the third quarter in an NFL football game at EverBank Stadium, Sunday, Oct. 12, 2025, in Jacksonville, Fla. [Doug Engle/Florida Times-Union] / Doug Engle/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

“The Seahawks’ ferocious defensive line can take over any game,” added Kilgore. “Its depth—Leonard Williams, DeMarcus Lawrence, Uchenna Nwosu, Byron Murphy II, Boye Mafe and others—sets it apart. Coach Mike Macdonald’s creative simulated pressures give offensive lines nightmares. Seattle hit Trevor Lawrence an absurd 17 times Sunday and registered seven sacks.”

Kilgore also lauded wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba and quarterback Sam Darnold. He also made this statement regarding Macdonald’s impressive 4-2 club.

“The Seahawks may be on the verge of controlling the NFC West. The San Francisco 49ers’ loss moved Seattle into a tie for first, and the season-ending ankle injury to linebacker Fred Warner, who was carted off the field in an aircast, devastates a 49ers defense already slammed by injuries."

"In both of the Seahawks’ losses this year, their opponent scored go-ahead points with less than two minutes remaining. They rarely get mentioned as an elite team, but they are playing like it.”

More Seahawks on SI stories

Takeaways from the Seahawks’ bounce-back win vs. Jaguars

Seattle Seahawks studs & duds from road win over Jaguars

Jaxon Smith-Njigba on pace to shatter record set by Steve Largent

Seahawks-Raiders trade proposal would boost ailing pass rush

Published
Russell Baxter
RUSSELL BAXTER

Russell S. Baxter has been writing and researching the game of football for more than 40 years, and on numerous platforms. That includes television, as he spent more than two decades at ESPN, and was part of shows that garnered five Emmy Awards. He also spent the 2015 NFL season with Thursday Night Football on CBS/NFLN.