Is it too soon to consider Jaxon Smith-Njigba as Seahawks' best-ever receiver?
Steve Largent. Tyler Lockett. Brian Blades. DK Metcalf. ... Jaxon Smith-Njigba.?
Considering his start and his stardom, at this point it isn't irrational to already consider the Seattle Seahawks' receiver among the best in franchise history. Seems a tad crazy since Smith-Njigba is only 40 games into his career and isn't in the Top 10 in any receiving category in Seahawks' receiving history.
But after Sunday's performance in which dominated the Jacksonville Jaguars in Seattle's 20-12 road win, it's at least time to give the notion serious consideration. He caught eight passes for 162 yards and a 61-yard touchdown against the Jags, cementing his place as one of the best receivers in the NFL this season.
Through six games, Smith-Njigba leads the league in 100-yard games with four and with five catches of 40+ yards. The next-closest receiver has only two. He also leads the NFL with 696 yards. He's shown the speed to burn defenses deep, the toughness to go over the middle and the precise route-running and footwork for clutch grabs along the sideline.
No denying Smith-Njigba is off to the best receiving start to a season in franchise history. His 696 yards through six game is more than Lockett's 542 in 2020 and Largent's 532 in 1985. It was a different game then, with defenders allowed to re-route and violently hit receivers, but Smith-Njigba's performance transcends eras.
In his first 40 he's averaging 5.1 catches per game, the most in franchise history and his 61.4 yards ranks fifth.
