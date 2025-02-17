Seahawks could super-charge edge rush with 43-sack vet in free agency
Nobody is more popular than free agent whose team just won the Super Bowl. That's why NFL fans should expect several Philadelphia Eagles to cash in next month when the market opens. As far as the Seattle Seahawks are concerned, there's more than one Eagle who could help take this roster to the next level. One name to watch is Mekhi Becton, who would be a massive upgrade at right guard for Seattle.
In addition to having the best offensive line in the game, Philly has also had a ferocious defensive front-seven for a long time. Defensive tackle Milton Williams will be another potential target for Seattle in free agency, as will defensive end Josh Sweat. According to Zach Pressnell at Fansided, Sweat should be the team's number one target.
Fansided on Seahawks - Josh Sweat
"Sweat, 27, was a huge piece of a dominant Eagles defense in 2024. He recorded eight sacks, nine TFLs, and 15 QB hits during the 2024 season. His play turned up to another level in the Super Bowl where he recorded 2.5 sacks, six tackles, two TFLs, and three quarterback hits as a piece of the Eagles defensive front that dominated the Chiefs all game long."
Like Becton, Sweat is in the sweet spot as far as having both youth and experience. While he's appeared in over 100 games at this level, Sweat is still just 27 years old and should have several seasons of good football in him.
The Seahawks already have a strong edge rotation, but Dre'Mont Jones is almost guaranteed to be a salary cap casualty, which opens up one spot where Sweat could fit. Uchenna Nwosu is also arguably on his way out, so there should be plenty of room to both sign and draft more talent on the edge.
Signing Sweat probably won't be cheap, but the Seahawks should be able to clear a ton of cap space with a new contract for Geno Smith and a few cap cuts like Tyler Lockett. Sweat could push this unit from being a good pass rush to a great one.
