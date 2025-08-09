Seattle Seahawks pick overrated rival over Sam Darnold in NFL quarterback re-draft
One preseason game is in the books for the Seattle Seahawks, but we're still a month away from the real games beginning, so there's still some content nonsense to get through. Recently CBS Sports came up with an interesting exercise, running through a league-wide re-draft consisting only of quarterback picks.
Naturally, Patrick Mahomes went No. 1 overall to the Saints, followed by Josh Allen to the Browns and Lamar Jackson to the Jets. When it came time for the Seahawks to pick, CBS pulled a masterful troll job on Seattle fans by taking NFC West rival 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy.
CBS on Seahawks-Brock Purdy pairing
"Purdy just got paid big bucks by Seattle's chief rival, the 49ers, but he'd fit right in commanding the Seahawks now that Klint Kubiak is calling the plays in the Emerald City; Kubiak was San Francisco's passing game coordinator when Purdy enjoyed an MVP-caliber 2023 campaign that ended in the Super Bowl. It's true that other pocket passers could offer additional experience, but at 25, Purdy also fits the bill as a potential long-term leader for the franchise. He wouldn't be lacking trusty pass outlets, either, in Jaxon Smith-Njigba and Cooper Kupp."
It's true that Purdy is technically a schematic fit for what the Seahawks are running these days, but so are about a dozen other quarterbacks around the league, including the ghost of Kirk Cousins.
Taking Purdy at this spot is questionable in any context, but especially when guys like Baker Mayfield, Kyler Murray and Sam Darnold are still on the board.
To be sure, Purdy's numbers with the 49ers are impressive. However, it's also a case of the stats being misleading when divorced from their context. To review, Purdy is working with the league's best offensive playcaller, best left tackle, best tight end, a top-five running back, a damn-good receiver corps and an elite defense backing him up.
Looking around the rest of the NFL you'll be hard-pressed to find a quarterback who has a better supporting cast than Purdy - and it's not difficult to imagine about 20 other starters also finding success in the same situation.
Hopefully Mike Macdonald's new-and-improved defense will expose Purdy for the fraud he is. We won't have to wait long to find out - the Niners will visit the Seahawks Week 1.
