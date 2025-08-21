Seahawks may have revealed Week 1 starting lineup in joint practice vs. Packers
On Saturday the Seattle Seahawks will be playing their final preseason game of the year on the road against the Green Bay Packers. While it's always worth watching the preseason finale, fans should not expect to see any of the A-listers on the field for Seattle. Instead, the last preseason contest is generally reserved for rookies and players battling for a roster spot.
So, the lineup that the Seahawks put on the field for today's joint practice with the Packers may be the closest thing to what we'll see when they host the San Francisco 49ers in their regular season opener.
Here's a look at Seattle's starting offense today, according to Gregg Bell at the Tacoma News Tribune.
Seahawks starting offense vs. Packers
QB: Sam Darnold
RB: Kenneth Walker III
FB: Robbie Ouzts
TE: AJ Barner
LT: Charles Cross
LG: Grey Zabel
C: Jalen Sundell
RG: Anthony Bradford
RT: Abe Lucas
WR: Jaxon Smith-Njigba
WR: Cooper Kupp
The big surprise here is the presence of left tackle Charles Cross, who is a full participant for the first time in several weeks due to a finger injury that required surgery. He was not expected to return to the lineup until the regular season began, at best. However, there was never any question about his status as a starter on the blindside.
The battles that are still up for grabs begin at running back, where Walker got the first reps but apparently Zach Charbonnet is rotating in. Charbonnet has been closing the gap between these two top backs on the depth chart in recent weeks as Walker has missed significant time with a foot injury.
Along the line of scrimmage, Jalen Sundell answered a lot of questions with a really strong performance against Kansas City, but it doesn't appear that he has the starting center job sewn up just yet. Olu Oluwatimi is back at practice and is also rotating into the lineup.
For this initial lineup Robbie Ouzts is in at fullback, but we should also expect to see a great deal of two tight end sets. When that happens, expect Ouzts to come off the field in favor of fellow rookie Elijah Arroyo, who will join Barner. When they go three wide receivers, right now it sounds like rookie Tory Horton Jr. will join JSN and Kupp.
