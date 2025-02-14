Seattle Seahawks predicted to make deep run in NFL playoffs in 2025
Super Bowl LIX is history, and NFL free agency is roughly a month away. What else is there to do when it comes to the game that so many people write about and discuss?
It’s bold prediction time in regard to 2025, and the staff at Pro Football Network has put together its list for each of the 32 teams in the league. When it comes to the team in the Pacific Northwest, the forecast is a little surprising, but far from outlandish.
According to PFN, the Seattle Seahawks will come up with at least 12 victories, and also host multiple playoff games.
“Seattle earned an 81.0 Defense+ grade during the 2024 regular season, the sixth-best in the NFL. They were the lone top-eight defense in our grading system that was left out of the postseason, and the other seven averaged 12.3 wins.
“Seattle was 7-4 after a 3-3 start to the season, and all four of those losses came against playoff teams at home. If they can avoid the bad losses the way they did after the stumbles out of the gates in 2024, winning a dozen games for the second time in a decade is well within the range of outcomes.”
Time for a little perspective.
Seattle’s last playoff appearance came in 2022. It was Geno Smith’s first season as the full-time starter, and the club finished 9-8. They would lose to the San Francisco 49ers three times that year, including a 41-23 setback in the wild card round.
As for the last time the Seahawks last hosted a playoff game, Pete Carroll’s NFC West champions came up short at home against the division-rival Rams, 30-20, in the first round of the 2020 postseason.
Now comes the interesting part. You have to go back to the 2014 playoffs to find the last time the ‘Hawks hosted multiple postseason contests in the same season. The then-defending Super Bowl champions and top-seeded Seahawks knocked off the Panthers, 31-17, in the divisional round. A week later, Carroll’s club rallied from a 16-0 third-quarter deficit to beat the Packers in the NFC title game, 28-22, in overtime, and was on its way back to the Super Bowl.
The 2024 Seahawks were the only team in the league to win at least 10 games and not make the playoffs. The forecast here is for Mike Macdonald’s club to add at least two victories in 2025, then do something the franchise hasn’t done in a smidge over a decade.
Bold indeed.
More Seahawks on SI stories
Seahawks coach Mike Macdonald drops hint on DK Metcalf’s future
Seahawks predicted to sign three-time All-Pro defender in free agency
DK Metcalf trade rumors growing louder for the Seattle Seahawks
Seattle Seahawks add former Broncos OC to aid struggling run game