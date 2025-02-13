Seahawks add former Broncos OC to aid struggling run game
As the Seattle Seahawks are busy overhauling their offensive coaching staff, one thing is abundantly clear: fixing the run game is their top priority.
Last year, the Seahawks averaged just 95.7 rushing yards per game, which ranked 28th in the league. They were also one of just four teams to not have a single player surpass 600 rushing yards, as Kenneth Walker III (573) and Zach Charbonnet (569) both fell just short of that mark.
Former offensive coordinator Ryan Grubb faced heavy criticism for not using the ground game as much as he should, and it seems the new staff led by Klint Kubiak is determined to turn it around.
According to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero, the Seahawks are hiring Denver Broncos offensive coordinator Justin Outten as a "run game specialist," showing their commitment to fixing the ground game.
Outten's lone season in Denver was also Russell Wilson's first season win the Mile High City, and Seahawks fans probably don't need a reminder of how bad that offense was. However, it is worth noting that Outten did not call plays then, with head coach Nathaniel Hackett handling play-calling duties until ceding them to Kubiak late in the season, ironically enough.
The 41-year-old's other notable stop was as the Tennessee Titans' running backs coach/run game coordinator in 2023. That season, the Titans ranked 17th in rushing yards per game, but did so behind a terrible offensive line.
Outten stayed with the Titans this season under new head coach Brian Callahan, but as a tight ends coach instead.
Throughout much of his career, Outten has focused on the offensive line, and considering that unit needs a major overhaul, it's easy to see why the Seahawks brought him aboard. Hopefully, he can help bring a much needed jolt to the run game in 2025.
