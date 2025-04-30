Seattle Seahawks' quarterback room has changed dramatically in 5 days
There are those who feel that the Seattle Seahawks had one of this year’s best drafts. General manager John Schneider went into the league’s annual selection meeting with 10 selections, did some wheeling and dealing, and wound up with 11 players. The Seahawks wound up using nine of those choices on the offensive side of the ball. Zabel was one of three offensive linemen added to the club.
Schneider added the likes of North Dakota State guard Grey Zabel in the first round, and University of South Carolina safety Nick Emmanwori in the second round. In the third round, enter talented University of Alabama quarterback Jalen Milroe.
After selecting Milroe with the 92nd overall pick, the Seahawks suddenly found themselves with five quarterbacks on Friday evening. There was 2024 Pro Bowler Sam Darnold, Sam Howell, Drew Lock, Jaren Hall and Milroe. Darnold spent last season with the Vikings but signed a lucrative deal to join Mike Macdonald’s club. Howell and Hall were members of the team this past season. Lock returned to the Pacific Northwest after spending ’24 with the New York Giants.
Then things got interesting. The QB room was reduced to four when Howell was dealt to Minnesota on Saturday. The Vikings got the 172nd pick from Seattle, and Seattle picked up the 142nd overall selection in the deal.
On Tuesday, there was one less quarterback on the depth chart as Hall was one of four players released by the organization. That leaves head coach Mike Macdonald and new offensive coordinator with three signal-callers. Will there be a battle for the backup spot behind Darnold between Lock and Milroe? For the second time this year, the quarterback room of the Seattle Seahawks has undergone a metamorphosis.
More Seahawks on SI stories
Grading each pick for the Seattle Seahawks in the 2025 NFL draft
What Nick Saban said about new Seahawks QB Jalen Milroe
Seattle Seahawks updated depth charts with 2025 NFL draft picks
2025 NFL draft: Mel Kiper shares high praise for Seahawks picks