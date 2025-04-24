Seattle Seahawks: Ranking the Top 10 No. 18 overall selections in NFL draft history
General manager John Schneider has 10 picks to work with this year. The Seattle Seahawks look to build on last year’s 10-7 finish under first-time NFL head coach Mike Macdonald. First up for Schneider is the No. 18 selection.
Here’s a look at the best performers that were drafted 18th overall in the history of the common draft, which began back in 1967. A few players that didn’t make the list include wide receiver Willie Gault (1983: Bears), linebacker Thomas Henderson, and cornerback Jaire Alexander (2018: Packers).
10. 1996: WR Eddie Kennison (Rams)
He lasted 13 seasons in the National Football League, and played for five different franchises. Former LSU wide receiver Eddie Kennison didn’t really hit his stride until he joined the Chiefs in 2001. After beginning his career in St. Louis, he was dealt to the Saints in 1999. There were brief stints in Chicago and Denver, but in six-plus seasons in Kansas City he totaled 321 catches for 5,230 yards and 25 scores. He played three games with the Rams in 2008.
9. 2001: T Jeff Backus (2001)
A reliable performer in the Motor City, former University of Michigan product Jeff Backus was never a Pro Bowler or All-Pro. However, the sturdy blocker was highly reliable and owns an impressive streak. His 12-year career with the Lions saw him play and start 191 games. That included the first 186 outings of his career. Backus was inactive for a Thanksgiving clash with the Texans, then returned to play the final five games of the 2012 season before retiring.
8. 2016: C Ryan Kelly (Colts)
He’s now a member of the Minnesota Vikings, signing a two-year, $18 million deal with Kevin O’Connell’s club after nine pretty effective seasons in Indianapolis. Former University of Alabama center Ryan Kelly was part of a formidable Colts’ offensive line led by standouts Quenton Nelson and Braden Smith. He played and started 121 regular-season games for the Colts, and was named to the Pro Bowl four times—including as recently as 2023.
7. 1967: LB Bob Matheson (Browns)
Duke University defender Bob Matheson spent four years in Cleveland before being dealt to Miami in 1971. He was the key to the team’s “53” defense. “Matheson can come in at either linebacker or end,” said Dolphins’ defensive coordinator Bill Arnsparger prior to Super Bowl VIII (via The New York Times), “and it gives us a lot of versatility as to what we can do defensively.” Matheson spent nine seasons in Miami and was a two-time NFL champion.
6. 2004: DE Will Smith (Saints)
His career was off to a promising start before his life was tragically cut short. Ohio State’s Will Smith was a member of the New Orleans Saints for nine seasons, and was a steady presence up front for the team. He finished his career with 67.5 sacks, which ranks fifth in franchise history behind Pro Football Hall of Famer Rickey Jackson, current Saints’ star Cameron Jordan, Wayne Martin and Pat Swilling. Smith was a Pro Bowler in 2006, totaling 10.5 sacks.
5. 1972: S Thom Darden (Browns)
He spent his entire NFL career in Cleveland, a total of nine seasons (he missed 1975 with a knee injury). University of Michigan standout Thom Darden was a supreme ball hawk, totaling 54 takeaways (including 45 interceptions) in 128 regular-season outings. His career showing came in 1978, when he led the National Football League with 10 interceptions, and also picked up a pair of fumbles. That campaign resulted in Darden’s lone Pro Bowl invitation.
4. 2015: CB Marcus Peters (Chiefs)
The heady defensive back had a short career, and wound up bouncing around the league. University of Washington cornerback Marcus Peters was the 2015 NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year. He also earned Pro Bowl honors after picking off eight passes, returning those thefts for 200 yards and two scores. In a combined eight years with the Chiefs, Rams, Ravens, and Raiders, Peters totaled 43 takeaways, taking back eight of those for touchdowns.
3. 2008: QB Joe Flacco (Ravens)
There were two quarterbacks selected in the first round of the 2008 draft. There was Boston College’s Matt Ryan, picked third overall. The second was University of Delaware hurler Joe Flacco. He was the main man for the Ravens for 11 seasons. That number is ironic. During the 2012 postseason, he threw 11 TD passes and no picks in four games and Baltimore would win Super Bowl XLVII, and he was the game’s MVP. Flacco is currently with the Browns.
2. 2010: C Maurkice Pouncey (Steelers)
The Pittsburgh Steelers have had a remarkable tradition when it comes to centers dating back roughly 50 years. Both Mike Webster and Dermontti Dawson are enshrined in the Pro Football Hall of Fame, and it would be a surprise if Maurkice Pouncey doesn’t join them. The former University of Florida product overcame his share of injuries and wound up playing 10 seasons. He was a nine-time Pro Bowler, and earned All-Pro accolades in 2014.
1. 1980: WR Art Monk (Washington)
It took him awhile to get his due, but he has a bust in Canton, Ohio. Syracuse’s Art Monk played 16 seasons in the National Football League, the vast majority of that (14 seasons) in Washington with the team that drafted him. In 1984, he set a new NFL record for catches in a season (106), was named to his first of three Pro Bowls and earned All-Pro honors as well. Monk totaled 940 receptions, 68 for scores, and is a three-time Super Bowl champion.
More Seahawks on SI stories
Tyler Lockett joins Titans, to get paired with No. 1 overall pick in NFL draft
Seattle Seahawks tight end switches to new position under OC Klint Kubiak
Seahawks predicted to gamble on unheralded QB prospect in fourth round
John Schneider is wrong about Seahawks offensive line as ‘lazy narrative’