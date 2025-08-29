Seahawks rookie named among top 2025 'deep sleepers' for fantasy football
If we learned one thing from the preseason about the Seattle Seahawks' new offense, it's that they will choose to run first, run second and then if they're in the mood they'll run a play action pass off of those same run looks. On the surface, that might seem like a reason to avoid Seattle in fantasy football outside of their top two running backs, Ken Walker and Zach Charbonnet.
However, a closer look at Seattle's personnel reveals at least one very sneaky sleeper pick that could be a league winner with the right opportunities. That would be rookie wide receiver Tory Horton Jr., who will not be on most owners' radar heading into the 2025 season.
According to an analysis by Kristopher Knox at Bleacher Report, Horton is one of this year's best deep sleeper candidates for fantasy footall.
B/R on Seahawks rookie Tory Horton
"Seattle Seahawks rookie receiver Tory Horton is ranked lower than either Gordon or Croskey-Merritt. However, the Colorado State product could be even more valuable, especially in PPR leagues... If Darnold plays well, that could put Horton on track for numbers similar to Jordan Addison's 2024 totals (63 catches, 875 yards, 9 TDs in 15 games)."
Needless to say, those are superb numbers for any WR3. Even if Horton falls short and manages something like 650-750 yards and seven touchdowns that's still really good production at what will be an insanely low price.
The x-factor is Sam Darnold's deep passing game, which was better than any other NFL starter's last season in Minnesota. While he won't have any otherworldly receivers like Justin Jefferson to throw to, he will have more overall options in Seattle - including Horton - who will likely fly under the radar not only for fantasy opponents but for many defensive coordinators.
Jaxon Smith-Njigba and Cooper Kupp will demand a certain amount of respect from opposing teams, but there's a good chance that Horton will be left to matchup against lesser cornerbacks. That should lead to some excellent go and post-route opportunities - and we already know that Darnold can deliver on those.
Drafting Horton might be a risk but odds are he'll still be available on the waiver wire in most leagues, so you can wait and see how this offense fares for a game or two before deciding whether or not to add him.
