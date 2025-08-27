All Seahawks

4 surprising takeaways from Seattle Seahawks' initial 53-man roster

The Seattle Seahawks have unveiled their 53-man roster, so what details can we gleam from it?

Jon Alfano

Aug 23, 2025; Green Bay, Wisconsin, USA; Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Cody White (82) scores a touchdown during the fourth quarter against the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images / Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images
Tuesday's roster cutdown deadline has come and gone, and now, the Seattle Seahawks have just 53 players to work with like every other team.

While the roster is mostly what people expected, there are a few surprises to be had. So, here's four key takeaways from the Seahawks' initial roster.

Not 1, but 2 fullbacks

Dec 8, 2024; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Seattle Seahawks tight end Brady Russell (38) against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Klint Kubiak wasn't kidding when he said fullbacks would play a major role in his offense. The fact that the Seahawks opted to keep two fullbacks on the roster in fifth-round rookie Robbie Ouzts and third-year pro Brady Russell, even if the latter also spends time at tight end, is certainly interesting to say the last.

Provided Kubiak makes good use of both players, it should work out well. If he doesn't, however, this will be looked back on as an incredibly strange decision.

Cody White sneaks in as WR6

Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Cody White (82) is unable to catch a pass during the second quarter of their preseason game against the Green Bay Packers Saturday, August 23, 2025 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin. / Mark Hoffman/Milwaukee Journal Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

White, 26, hasn't played much since signing to the Seahawks' practice squad in October of 2023. Last season, the former Michigan State wideout played in four games for Seattle and logged 62 offensive snaps with 49 special teams snaps.

However, it's that special teams prowess that ended up landing him a roster spot. Well, that and a strong showing in Saturday's preseason finale against the Green Bay Packers, in which he caught three passes for 69 yards and a touchdown.

With Marquez Valdes-Scantling's quiet offseason leading to his release on Tuesday, White managed to seize the opportunity and become the last wideout to make the Seahawks' roster.

D'Anthony Bell as fifth safety

Jun 11, 2025; Renton, WA, USA; Seattle Seahawks defensive back D'Anthony Bell (23) takes part in drills during mini-camp at Virginia Mason Athletic Center. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Brashear-Imagn Images / Stephen Brashear-Imagn Images

The Seahawks' decision to carry five safeties on the roster was another decision that immediately stuck out as odd. Ty Okada was seemingly on the roster bubble, but he greatly helped his case with a strong performance against the Packers. However, both him and Bell making the roster was quite the surprise.

However, Bell is another player who used his special teams prowess to his advantage, as he played 1,001 special teams snaps over his three seasons with the Cleveland Browns. He may not see a ton of play on defense, but special teams play a critical role when deciding the final few roster spots.

No room for Patrick O'Connell

Aug 10, 2023; Seattle, Washington, USA; Seattle Seahawks linebacker Patrick O'Connell (57) during warmups prior to the game at Lumen Field. Mandatory Credit: Steven Bisig-Imagn Images / Steven Bisig-Imagn Images

Roster cutdown day is probably the most painful day on the NFL calendar, and unfortunately, O'Connell was one of the many who found himself on the outside looking in. The former undrafted free agent from Montana appeared in five games for the Seahawks last season, but more importantly, took a significant number of snaps with the first-team defense this offseason as Ernest Jones and IV and Tyrice Knight dealt with injuries.

Perhaps it's not surprising that player with zero defensive snaps over his two seasons didn't make the roster, but it's still painful after what seemed like a strong camp.

