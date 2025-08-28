Seahawks expand wardrobe with sleek Rivalries uniform
Since their most recent uniform overhaul in 2012, the Seattle Seahawks have definitely been one of the NFL's best-dressed teams. They finally found a design that brings out the most of their college navy and action green colors (as they call them), and with the addition of their royal blue throwback uniforms a couple of years ago, they only cemented their wardrobe as one of the NFL's best.
Some may argue that the design is a bit dated after 13 years, but for our money, it's still a great look all-around.
For those that want to see a more futuristic take on the Seahawks' newly-introduced Rivalries uniform.
Nike takes Seahawks' look into future with Rivalries uniform
After months of buildup, the Seahawks, along with the rest of the NFC West and the AFC East, unveiled their new Rivalries uniforms. Similar to the NBA's City Edition uniforms or MLB's City Connect uniforms, the Rivalries program takes heavy inspiration from a team's community in the design process. The NFC West and AFC East are the first divisions to receive theirs this season, with two divisions receiving new designs each year until 2028.
In the Seahawks' case, the design inspiration comes from the noise and passion the 12th Man shows week in and week out. The uniform uses a wolf grey base, marking the first time it's been seen on a Seahawks jersey since 2022, with an all-new iridescent green helmet featuring a metallic chrome finish.
The little details are what make this look really stand out, though. The shoulders and pant legs feature soundwave designs to represent the noise level at Lumen Field, consistently one of the loudest venues in the NFL. The iridescent green numbers also feature a 12 pattern, and the back of the helmet features a bumper with the phrase "12 As One," obviously a reference to the 12th man.
"The Rivalries program is about celebrating what makes our team and city unique," said Seahawks managing director of marketing Allison Hoover, per the team's website. "Without question, that's the 12s. This uniform is a tribute to the 12s, the loudest, most passionate fans in sports. When opposing teams come to Lumen Field, they not only face fierce competition on the field, but also the high-decibels of the 12s in the stands."
The Seahawks will debut their Rivalries uniforms in their Week 16 Thursday Night Football game against the Los Angeles Rams on Dec. 18. Interestingly, all the other NFC West teams chose to debut their Rivalries uniforms against the Seahawks - the Arizona Cardinals in Week 4, the Rams in Week 11 and the San Francisco 49ers in Week 18.
