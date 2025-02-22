Seahawks rookie class ranked among worst in NFL this season
The Seattle Seahawks rookie class went through a lot of ups and downs as Mike Macdonald was navigating his first season as head coach for the team.
The Seahawks found four offensive and defensive players apiece, and each side of the ball brought mixed reviews overall.
CBS Sports writer Chris Trapasso ranked all 32 draft classes from this past season, and the Seahawks clocked in at No. 24.
"New head coach Mike Macdonald essentially got nothing from his initial rookie class in 2024 in the Pacific Northwest," Trapasso writes.
"First-round pick Byron Murphy gave the defense 21 pressures on 211 pass-rush snaps but didn't even manage to play 500 total snaps on the season. Tight end AJ Barner looked like a future TE No. 2 for short stretches. Clearly, the rookie who made the fastest transition to the NFL was fifth-round pick linebacker Tyrice Knight, who looks like a future three-down starter."
The only teams to rank lower than the Seahawks were the Atlanta Falcons, Carolina Panthers, Dallas Cowboys, New York Jets, Cincinnati Bengals, Minnesota Vikings, Detroit Lions and Cleveland Browns, all of whom struggled to produce a player who looks like a long-term building block in their rookie season.
The Seahawks will need to continue developing their 2024 draft class, but Murphy and Knight look like potential long-term starters on defense while Barner could make some noise as the team's top tight end.
However, the Seahawks are bound to find competition for these players either in free agency or in the draft, so their growth is imperative, otherwise they may not see the field much.
