All Seahawks

Seahawks rookie class ranked among worst in NFL this season

The Seattle Seahawks rookie class had some notable performances, but there was a lot left to be desired from the 2024 NFL draft

Jeremy Brener

Jan 5, 2025; Inglewood, California, USA; Seattle Seahawks tight end AJ Barner (88) runs the ball against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium.
Jan 5, 2025; Inglewood, California, USA; Seattle Seahawks tight end AJ Barner (88) runs the ball against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium. / Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Seattle Seahawks rookie class went through a lot of ups and downs as Mike Macdonald was navigating his first season as head coach for the team.

The Seahawks found four offensive and defensive players apiece, and each side of the ball brought mixed reviews overall.

CBS Sports writer Chris Trapasso ranked all 32 draft classes from this past season, and the Seahawks clocked in at No. 24.

Seattle Seahawks linebacker Tyrice Knight (48) against the Arizona Cardinals
Dec 8, 2024; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Seattle Seahawks linebacker Tyrice Knight (48) against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

"New head coach Mike Macdonald essentially got nothing from his initial rookie class in 2024 in the Pacific Northwest," Trapasso writes.

"First-round pick Byron Murphy gave the defense 21 pressures on 211 pass-rush snaps but didn't even manage to play 500 total snaps on the season. Tight end AJ Barner looked like a future TE No. 2 for short stretches. Clearly, the rookie who made the fastest transition to the NFL was fifth-round pick linebacker Tyrice Knight, who looks like a future three-down starter."

The only teams to rank lower than the Seahawks were the Atlanta Falcons, Carolina Panthers, Dallas Cowboys, New York Jets, Cincinnati Bengals, Minnesota Vikings, Detroit Lions and Cleveland Browns, all of whom struggled to produce a player who looks like a long-term building block in their rookie season.

The Seahawks will need to continue developing their 2024 draft class, but Murphy and Knight look like potential long-term starters on defense while Barner could make some noise as the team's top tight end.

However, the Seahawks are bound to find competition for these players either in free agency or in the draft, so their growth is imperative, otherwise they may not see the field much.

Seattle Seahawks defensive tackle Byron Murphy II (91) against the Arizona Cardinals.
Dec 8, 2024; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Seattle Seahawks defensive tackle Byron Murphy II (91) against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

More Seahawks on SI stories

Seattle predicted to trade Geno Smith, make blockbuster deal with Dallas

Bill Belichick dunks on the Jets for giving up on Seahawks QB Geno Smith

DK Metcalf trade scenario links Seahawks star to potential NFL dynasty

Seattle Seahawks trade deadline acquisition already on chopping block

Published
Jeremy Brener
JEREMY BRENER

Jeremy Brener is an editor, writer and social media manager for several Fan Nation websites. His work has also been featured in 247 Sports and SB Nation as a writer and podcaster. Brener has been with Fan Nation since 2021. Brener grew up in Houston, going to Astros, Rockets and Texans games as a kid. He moved to Orlando in 2016 to go to college and pursue a degree. He hosts "The Dream Take" podcast covering the Rockets, which has produced over 350 episodes since March 2020. Brener graduated in May 2020 from the University of Central Florida with a Bachelor's degree in Broadcast Journalism minoring in Sport Business Management. While at UCF, Brener worked for the school's newspaper NSM.today and "Hitting the Field," a student-run sports talk show and network. He was the executive producer for "Hitting the Field" from 2019-20. During his professional career, Brener has covered a number of major sporting events including the Pro Bowl, March Madness and several NBA and NFL games. As a fan, Brener has been to the 2005 World Series, 2010 FIFA World Cup and the 2016 NCAA National Championship between the Villanova Wildcats and North Carolina Tar Heels. Now, Brener still resides in the Central Florida area and enjoys writing, watching TV, hanging out with friends and going to the gym. Brener can be followed on Twitter @JeremyBrener. For more inquiries, please email jeremybrenerchs@gmail.com.