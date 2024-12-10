Seahawks LB Tyrice Knight Nominated For Rookie of the Week
For the first time in his career, Seattle Seahawks rookie linebacker Tyrice Knight is earning leaguewide recognition.
Knight, a fourth-round selection in this year's draft, has been nominated for the Pepsi Zero Sugar Rookie of the Week Award following his performance in Seattle's 30-18 win over the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday.
Leading the team in tackles, Knight totaled a career-high 12 total takedowns and two pass deflections in the win. One of those deflections came on a pass-rush snap where Knight nearly created a third interception for the Seahawks.
"That’s my guy. He’s balling," fellow starting linebacker Ernest Jones IV said of Knight postgame on Sunday. "A young guy playing some great football, and I’m excited about his career. Let’s continue to grow together."
It was the first time all season Knight has finished with a team-high in tackles. He was thrust into a starting role following Seattle's bye week — due to the team waiving former starter Tyrel Dodson — and has helped the Seahawks string together four straight wins as a critical part of the defense.
If he wins the award, Knight would become the third Seattle player to win a weekly award in the last three weeks. Safety Coby Bryant (Week 12) and defensive lineman Leonard Williams (Week 13) each were awarded the NFC Defensive Player of the Week nods following the Seahawks' previous two games.
Knight, the only defensive nomination, has five competitors for the weekly award. They are listed below.
- Chicago Bears QB Caleb Williams: 17 of 23 passing, 134 yards, 2 TD, 116.9 rating; 27 rush yards
- San Francisco 49ers RB Isaac Guerendo: 78 rush yards, 2 TD; 50 receiving yards
- New York Giants RB Tyrone Tracy Jr.: 45 rush yards, TD; 38 receiving yards
- Tampa Bay Buccaneers WR Jalen McMillan: 2 receptions, 59 yards, 2 TDs
- Jacksonville Jaguars WR Brian Thomas Jr.: 8 receptions, 86 yards
More Seahawks News
NFL Power Rankings: Seahawks Enter Top 10?
Is Jaxon Smith-Njigba Seahawks' New WR1?
Seahawks 'Not Sure' About Ken Walker III's Status Entering Week 15
Seahawks Approaching Every Game With Championship Mindset
Game Recap: Takeaways, Improved Run Game Power Seahawks to Win Over Cardinals