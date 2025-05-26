NFL analyst pinpoints where the Seahawks roster could still use more help
For most of the offseason the Seattle Seahawks' offense and the earth-shaking changes they have made have taken most of the media attention, leaving Seattle's up-and-coming defense to fly under the radar. Year 1 under new head coach Mike Macdonald was a little shaky after a great start ,but they finished the season trending in the right direction - inspiring hope that this will soon once again be one of the toughest defensive units in the NFL.
With largely thes same personnel returning - aside from replacing Dre'Mont Jones with DeMarcus Lawrence- most of the improvement will come from Macdonald's schematic genius. The Baltimore Ravens' defense really broke out in their second year with Macdonald as their defensive coordinator - and there's reason to believe a similar breakout could happen in Seattle this year.
Bringing back largely the same unit was a good call, but it wouldn't be accurate to say that this group doesn't need any help at all. According to Alex Ballentine at Bleacher Report, after the interior offensive line the Seahawks need the most help at cornerback, where they could use more depth.
"Defensively, Nick Emmanwori gives Mike MacDonald an uber athletic safety to use as a chess piece, but still could use more help in the secondary. Riq Woolen is set to be a free agent in 2026 so adding another young corner in this draft would have given them flexibility moving forward."
So, who might be on their radar if they are in the market to add a cornerback?
We can probably scratch the top options off the list. Trading for either Jalen Ramsey of the Miami Dolphins or Jaire Alexander of the Green Bay Packers would likely be too rich for the Seahawks' blood, both in terms of cap space and draft capital.
Some of the best free agents who are still available include Mike Hilton, James Bradberry, Kendall Fuller and Rasul Douglas, who has already met with the Seahawks. Former Seattle corner Shaquill Griffin has also been in to visit.
More Seahawks on SI stories
Former Seahawk says WR room got along great - after Percy Harvin left
Seahawks reset defense around Ravens superstar in 5-year NFL redraft
NFL analyst picks emerging Seahawks OT for new offensive line award
Shaun Alexanders shares with Kay Adams what he told Jalen Milroe