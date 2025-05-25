Seahawks great Shaun Alexander tells Kay Adams the advice he shared with Jalen Milroe at the 2025 NFL draft
Earlier this week former Seattle Seahawks running back Shaun Alexander was a guest on the Up & Adams show with Kay Adams. Alexander has been out of the game for a while, but he remains the only league MVP in franchise history and despite making the Hall of Fame he's arguably one of the most underrated running backs of all time.
Now 18 years removed from his last season with the Seahawks, Alexander remains plugged in with the organization. He even was chosen to announce the team's Day 2 picks in the 2025 NFL draft. That included the 92nd overall pick, which was used on Alabama quarterback Jalen Milroe, who Alexander says he had just spoken with. Here's the advice he shared with the rookie, according to his conversation with Adams.
“I saw him the first day (of the 2025 draft). He was there to support some of the other teammates and then he flew home. And so I’m over here: ‘Keep your head up. You’re about to go to a place. You’re going to be in the show when you get there. You’re going to love it. Just be you when you get there. You’ve got the key.’ And literally I’m about to call him on the stage, so it was great. We got to talk on the phone afterwards. It was just a fun time all the way around.”
Here's the full clip of Alexander with Kay Adams.
To start out, Milroe will be the third quarterback on Seattle's depth chart beneath Sam Darnold and Drew Lock. While both Darnold and Lock are athletic and have plenty of arm power to spare, neither one of them can match the physical gifts that Milroe brings to the Seahawks. It may only be a matter of time until Milroe forces his way into the starting lineup.
