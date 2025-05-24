Ex-Seahawks receiver says WR room got along great - after Percy Harvin left
The Seattle Seahawks were so good throughout the early-mid 2010s that it's almost easy to forget about all the colorful characters they had on the roster. In the case of Percy Harvin, however, that's probably a good thing.
Harvin, a first-round pick by the Minnesota Vikings in 2009, certainly had some good moments in his time as a Seahawk, his kickoff return touchdown to open the second half of Super Bowl XLVIII chief among them.
However, there was so much drama in such a short amount of time that it almost wasn't even worth it. Refusing to enter games, fighting with teammates and so many more wild stories came out after the Seahawks traded him to the New York Jets. Shortly after the trade, Bob Condotta of the Seattle Times not only corroborated a previous report of a fight with Golden Tate around the time of Super Bowl XLVIII, but reported a second altercation with Doug Baldwin during the 2014 preseason.
It was a circus, plan and simple.
A decade later, though, those who were in the locker room at that time can now look back at the saga with a new perspective. Bryan Walters, a depth receiver for the Seahawks at that time, said on Seattle Sports' "Brock & Salk" that the wide receiver room actually got along exceptionally well, once Harvin left, that is.
"Here's what I will tell you about that wide receiver room, it was, to this day, still some of my closest friends," Walters said. "All the, I don't know if I want to call it drama ... and then Percy was traded two weeks later. I think he was traded two weeks after that. I guess that's a little knock on Percy, but that receiver room was a great, tight-knit group. You know, like all those guys, Doug, Jermaine [Kearse], Golden, Sid [Sidney Rice] ..."
Most of the players Walters mentioned are still widely beloved in Seattle, Baldwin especially. It's a shame that Harvin's antics cast a shadow over the entire group, but what matters is that the receivers were able to move on and regroup quickly.
More Seahawks on SI stories
Mike Macdonald adamant over one specific change to Seahawks defense
CBS analyst nails the key difference between Sam Darnold, Geno Smith
Seahawks rookie tells Kay Adams about Klint Kubiak’s bold vision for him
Proposed Seahawks RB move among biggest potential backfield changes