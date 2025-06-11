Seattle Seahawks should consider signing these 3 free agent wide receivers
The Seattle Seahawks have drastically altered their roster since the end of the 2024 season, but that doesn't mean general manager John Schneider's work is done. The team may still look to upgrade a few positions, including wide receiver and defensive back.
While there aren't many big names available, a few veteran players would make sense in Seattle. NFL.com list of the top 101 free agents has just 14 players left on it, including three wide receivers.
Here's a look at three free-agent wideouts who the Seahawks should consider signing ahead of training camp in July.
1. WR Amari Cooper
"Cooper’s one year on, one year off pattern continued in two places last season," wrote NFL.com's Gregg Rosenthal. "By all accounts, he was playing through injuries late in his Bills stint, which helps explain his lack of production. Teams could buy the dip for one last big season at a reasonable price."
Why he makes sense for Seattle: Cooper is arguably the best free agent on the market, but he's coming off the worst season of his career. The five-time Pro Bowler would give the Seahawks a clear No. 2 option and allow Kupp to play in the slot.
2. WR Keenan Allen
"A step slow with the Bears last season, Allen could still help a team as a slot option who uses his smarts to get open," wrote Rosenthal.
Why he makes sense for Seattle: Allen's best days are behind him, but the six-time Pro Bowler could provide depth behind Cooper Kupp and Jaxon Smith-Njigba. Considering Kupp's injury history, having another experienced veteran on the roster might not be a bad idea.
3. WR Gabe Davis
"Davis' season in Jacksonville was such a bust that the Jags cut him after one season despite guaranteed money due in 2025," explained Rosenthal. "The incredible downfield numbers he put up in Buffalo and Davis' age suggest he's still worth taking a chance on as a discounted role player."
Why he makes sense for Seattle: Despite being the least accomplished receiver on this list, Davis has the most upside at just 26 years old. He had a down year in Jacksonville but topped 500 receiving yards during each of his first four seasons in Buffalo. Plus, Davis wouldn't be counted on as one of the top weapons in Seattle.
