Seahawks strike out in bold new direction at QB as Sam Darnold agrees to terms

Sam Darnold will be the new signal-caller for the Seattle Seahawks.

Randy Gurzi

Minnesota Vikings quarterback Sam Darnold warms up before a game against the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium.
Minnesota Vikings quarterback Sam Darnold warms up before a game against the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium. / Steve Roberts-Imagn Images
Following a flurry of departures, Seattle Seahawks finally made a key addition as they found their new franchise quarterback, Sam Darnold, who has been rumored to be their top choice in NFL free agency has agreed to terms with Seattle. According to Ian Rapoport at NFL Network, Darnold is coming in on a three-year deal worth nearly $100 million.

Darnold will have some big shoes to fill after Geno Smith found plenty of success under center. Smith was 28-24 in the regular season, including 10-7 in 2024. He was traded to the Las Vegas Raiders, where he will reunite with Pete Carroll.

MORE: Seattle Seahawks updated picks in 2025 NFL draft after DK Metcalf deal

Seattle, who also traded DK Metcalf and released Tyler Lockett, is setting off in a bold new direction. They’re also banking on Darnold being able to recapture the magic he found in 2024.

Seattle Seahawks
Minnesota Vikings quarterback Sam Darnold cheers as he leaves the field following the game against the Green Bay Packers / Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images

The No. 3 overall pick out of USC in 2018, Darnold never turned the New York Jets into a winning team. That led to a few years of travel as he played for the Carolina Panthers and San Francisco 49ers before signing with the Minnesota Vikings in 2024.

Initially a backup to J.J. McCarthy, Darnold was pressed into action when the rookie was injured during the preseason. Darnold took advantage of the opportunity, throwing for 4,319 yards with 35 touchdown passes.

Seattle Seahawks
Minnesota Vikings quarterback Sam Darnold throws passes during pregame warmups before their game against the Detroit Lions / Lon Horwedel-Imagn Images

Darnold led Minnesota to a playoff berth on the strength of a 14-3 campaign but they lost to the Los Angeles Rams in the Wild Card Round.

He’s now being tasked with replacing a fan favorite in Seattle.

