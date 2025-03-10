Seahawks strike out in bold new direction at QB as Sam Darnold agrees to terms
Following a flurry of departures, Seattle Seahawks finally made a key addition as they found their new franchise quarterback, Sam Darnold, who has been rumored to be their top choice in NFL free agency has agreed to terms with Seattle. According to Ian Rapoport at NFL Network, Darnold is coming in on a three-year deal worth nearly $100 million.
Darnold will have some big shoes to fill after Geno Smith found plenty of success under center. Smith was 28-24 in the regular season, including 10-7 in 2024. He was traded to the Las Vegas Raiders, where he will reunite with Pete Carroll.
Seattle, who also traded DK Metcalf and released Tyler Lockett, is setting off in a bold new direction. They’re also banking on Darnold being able to recapture the magic he found in 2024.
The No. 3 overall pick out of USC in 2018, Darnold never turned the New York Jets into a winning team. That led to a few years of travel as he played for the Carolina Panthers and San Francisco 49ers before signing with the Minnesota Vikings in 2024.
Initially a backup to J.J. McCarthy, Darnold was pressed into action when the rookie was injured during the preseason. Darnold took advantage of the opportunity, throwing for 4,319 yards with 35 touchdown passes.
Darnold led Minnesota to a playoff berth on the strength of a 14-3 campaign but they lost to the Los Angeles Rams in the Wild Card Round.
He’s now being tasked with replacing a fan favorite in Seattle.
