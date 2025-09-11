What has happened to the Seattle Seahawks' traditional home-field advantage?
After their excruciating loss to the San Francisco 49ers last Sunday,, the Seattle Seahawks may no longer be a Top 10 team in the NFL. But if it's any consolation, they do still play in an elite stadium.
As the 2025 NFL season gets underway, Sports Illustrated is ranking the 30 stadiums in the league (New York's Jets and Giants share MetLife and Los Angeles' Rams and Chargers are roommates in SoFi).
The NFL's worst home? The Washington Commanders' Northwest Stadium, ranked No. 30. The best? Lambeau Field, home to the Green Bay Packers since 1957. Tradition over technology, we get it.
Seattle's Lumen Field comes in at No. 6. Writes SI:
"The No. 12 jersey is retired in Seattle for the "12s," the nickname for Seahawks fans who create a near-impossible atmosphere for opposing offenses to operate at Lumen Field. The construction of the stadium—with additional overhead coverage above the seats—is a large factor in the eardrum-shattering noise level."
The noise and the 12s and the beautiful building aren't exactly teaming up to make Lumen a definitive advantage for the Seahawks, however. They were 3-6 at home last year and a gaudy 7-1 on the road. Over the last four seasons, they are only 13-14 at Lumen.
The deafening roars didn't stop 49ers' third-string tight end Jake Tonges from outfighting Riq Woolen for the game-winning touchdown pass, or quarterback Sam Darnold from fumbling the ball on the potential comeback drive.
In a strange turn of events, maybe it's a good thing the Seahawks are traveling across the country to face former teammate DK Metcalf at the Pittsburgh Steelers Sunday at Acrisure Stadium (ranked 11th)?
As for the NFC West's stadiums: the San Francisco 49ers' Levi's - home of Super Bowl LX in February, by the way - is ranked 23rd, the Arizona Cardinals' State Farm is 16th and the Rams' SoFi No. 4.
