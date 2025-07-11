Seattle Seahawks’ standout left tackle’s contract situation bears watching
It goes without saying that left tackle Charles Cross is currently the best member of the Seattle Seahawks’ starting offensive line. The ninth overall pick in the 2022 NFL draft has played and started in 48 regular-season games, plus one postseason contests, in his three seasons. The former Mississippi State standout and Tampa Bay’s Tristan Wirfs were tied with the ninth-highest grade for offensive tackles by Pro Football Focus in 2024.
In 2024, the Seahawks’ offensive line graded out as the second-worst in the NFL by PFF, ahead of only the New England Patriots. However, Zoltán Buday had glowing praise for the three-year tackle. “Even though he was playing on arguably the worst offensive line in the NFL, Cross ranked 10th among offensive tackles in PFF overall grade (82.5).
The Athletic NFL staff took a look at each of the 32 teams and which contract situation bears watching. When it came to Mike Macdonald’s team, Seattle Seahawks’ writer Michael-Shawn Dugar zeroed in on the sturdy left tackle. “Charles Cross is one of six notable extension-eligible players from Seattle’s 2022 draft class, along with outside linebacker Boye Mafe, running back Ken Walker III, right tackle Abe Lucas, cornerback Riq Woolen and safety Coby Bryant.
“Given Cross’ age (24), position and status as the team’s best player up front,” explained Dugar, “signing him to an extension before camp seems like an obvious decision. Cross is a good but not great player, but between Seattle’s low retention rate along the offensive line and the resources required to find competent tackle play, he should have a salary floor of at least $21 million per year on a new deal.
Earlier this year, the Seahawks picked up the fifth-year option on the 6’5”, 311-pound blocker. It will be interesting to see if a new deal gets done sooner than later. Last month, Cross was asked about a possible extension and had this to say (via ESPN’s Brady Henderson). “I’m just worried about right now, that’s it. We’ll get to that when that time comes.”
