Seattle Seahawks vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Early odds for Week 5 NFC showdown
After a close call against the Arizona Cardinals, the Seattle Seahawks are getting an extended break before their next game. That will come next Sunday afternoon when they host Baker Mayfield, Todd Bowles and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in what could be a preview of a future NFC playoff game.
The last time these teams met was their famous Munich matchup, which Seattle won by a score of 21-16. A lot has changed since then, though. Even with Tom Brady out of the picture Tampa has become a regular playoff contender, winning their division four years in a row.
Seahawks-Buccaneers Week 5 odds
According to the early figures at DraftKings Sportsbook, the Seahawks are 2.5-point favorites at home against the Buccaneers.
This should be an excellent matchup and a measuring stick game for the Seahawks, who will be put to the test by a Tampa team that should challenge them where they are weakest. Over the years they have become the league's best run-defending team by far, and continue to be extremely aggressive bringing extra rushers.
So far Sam Darnold has done fine work responding to pressure, but it should be on another level with Bowles bringing blitz after blitz after blitz from different angles. Seattle's offensive line is going to have to step their game up to keep him clean in the pocket.
The Seahawks lead the all-time series between these teams 9-6, including 3-2 since the beginning of the John Schneider era. A win would prove that Seattle can beat true contenders and hang with the best the NFC has to offer.
