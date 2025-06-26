Seattle Seahawks urged to add one more piece before regular season
The Seattle Seahawks last captured the NFC West in 2020. Their last playoff victory came in 2019. The franchise’s last postseason appearance came in 2022. Those aren’t exactly long droughts, but nonetheless the team would like to reverse their misfortunes in all three aspects.
Garrett Kerman of Clutch Points feels Mike Macdonald’s team should add a veteran pass-rusher that knows something about postseason success. “Despite the addition of DeMarcus Lawrence in free agency and the emergence of young talents like Derick Hall and Boye Mafe, the Seahawks’ pass rush still lacks the consistent, high-end production needed to compete in a loaded NFC West.”
Consistency was indeed an issue for the ‘Hawks’ defense when it came to getting after opposing signal-callers. While Macdonald’s club was tied for eighth in the NFL this past season with a respectable 45 sacks, a closer look at the numbers shows that 35 of those quarterback traps came in Seattle’s 10 victories. That means Macdonald’s defenders managed only a combined 10 sacks in their seven losses.
“Last season, Seattle’s defense showed flashes under Macdonald,” explained Kerman, “but inconsistency on the edge was a recurring issue. Lawrence, while a proven veteran, is coming off a season marred by injury and is entering his age-33 campaign. Uchenna Nwosu and Hall have shown promise, but neither has established themselves as a true game-changer.
“The Seahawks’ defensive philosophy under Macdonald is predicated on versatility, pressure, and depth, rotating multiple edge rushers to keep offenses off-balance. Adding another proven veteran like Shaquil Barrett would not only raise the floor of the pass rush but also provide invaluable leadership for a young defense still searching for its identity…Barrett’s versatility, he can rush from either side, stand up or put his hand in the dirt, and even cover tight ends in a pinch, makes him an ideal rotational piece alongside Lawrence, Nwosu, Hall, and Mafe.”
The 10-year pro was part of the Denver Broncos’ Super Bowl 50 title squad back in 2015. He played an extremely pivotal role on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ 2020 squad that captured Super Bowl LV as a wild card team. “Moreover,” stated Kerman, “Barrett’s championship pedigree and experience in high-pressure situations would be invaluable for a defense that, while talented, lacks a true veteran leader in the front seven. He’s been a mentor before, helping young Bucs defenders develop into reliable contributors during their Super Bowl run.”
