Final injury report brings potential bad news for Seahawks defense
Week 5 of the 2025 NFL Season was easily the worst performance for the Seattle Seahawks’ defense. While there is hope that last week’s tough 38-35 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers was a fluke for the Seahawks, they will have a tough task ahead of them in Week 6 on the road against the Jacksonville Jaguars.
Friday’s final injury report for the Seahawks brought up some mostly discouraging news for Seattle’s defense, particularly in the secondary. The final injury report lists outside linebacker Derick Hall out while cornerback Devin Witherspoon, cornerback Riq Woolen, and safety Julian Love are all listed as doubtful. Backup offensive tackle Josh Jones is also out.
Hall suffered an oblique injury in last Sunday’s loss to Tampa Bay. He is reportedly not able to practice at any point this week. Hall has played in the five previous games this season for the Seahawks behind a shuffling pass-rushing unit. He has accounted for 10 total tackles and four quarterback hits.
Both Love (hamstring) and Witherspoon (knee) are still dealing with injuries that have limited them in the early portion of the season. While there is hope for both players to play, it is not likely. Witherspoon continues to deal with a knee injury that likely keeps him out for a fourth game this season. With Love, he is likely out for a second consecutive game with a hamstring injury.
Woolen is a new addition to the injury report this week after suffering a concussion in week five. He was listed this week in practices, but he hasn’t fully passed the NFL’s concussion protocol going into a week.
With the constant injury concerns of Witherspoon and Love and now the problems with Woolen, that likely leaves three starting defensive backs out on the road against the Jaguars.
Seahawks starting lineup changes
With Woolen out, it likely leaves Josh Jobe and Derion Kendrick to be the main two cornerbacks on the outside. Ty Okada likely takes over as the starting strong safety for the Seahawks. Last week against the Buccaneers, Okada accounted for seven total tackles, four solo tackles, and two pass breakups. Okada, a former undrafted player, had a rough Week 1 performance against the San Francisco 49ers, but has played better as the season progressed.
Coby Bryant might split reps at free safety and nickel, along with Nehemiah Pritchett at cornerback and rookie Nick Emmanwori at safety. Bryant might be one of the pivotal defensive backs for the Seahawks in week six.
The good news for the Seahawks' defense is that they won't face an elite passing team like they did with the Buccaneers. Jacksonville has the former first overall pick at quarterback in Trevor Lawrence, but he hasn't been as productive as he should be. Jacksonville ranks 10th in the league in points per game (25.4) and 17th in passing yards per game (205.6). Lawrence has six turnovers, with five being interceptions.
Brian Thomas Jr. will be the biggest deep-threat against the Seahawks' defense, while rookie Travis Hunter and tight end Brenton Strange will be short-to-mid-range targets. The Seahawks' pass rush can help the secondary, but they have to play better than last week.
