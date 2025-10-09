5 questions ahead of Seahawks vs. Jaguars
The Seattle Seahawks are traveling all the way to the Sunshine State to take on the Jacksonville Jaguars for their Week 6 matchup.
To learn more about the Jags, we spoke with Jacksonville Jaguars On SI reporter John Shipley.
The Jaguars are tied for the best record in the AFC. What has been the biggest key to their success?
The offensive line has been pivotal for the Jaguars. The unit has been one of the most improved units in the entire NFL, and it is the biggest reason the offense has improved so much both in terms of protection and rushing production. Anton Haarrison has been a legit Pro Bowl-level player in 2025 under Liam Coen.
Other than the coaching change to Liam Coen, what’s the biggest difference between the Jags from last year to this year?
The turnovers on defense. The Jaguars forced just eight turnovers in 17 games last season. In five games this year, the Jaguars already have 14 turnovers and have recorded at least one in each game. From Weeks 1-4, the Jaguars had at least three takeaways in each game. The defense is flying around and is creating game-changing plays on a weekly basis.
What’s one thing people should know about the Jags that cannot be found in a box score?
They are not folding. The entire book on the Jaguars the last few years has been that they have struggled against adversity. They lost an NFL-record 10 one-score games last season and seemed to flip over every time something went wrong. The Jaguars have won three one-score games in a row since then, with the offense putting together multiple late scoring drives to take the lead in the final minutes and the defense finishing off the game on multiple occasions as well.
If the Jaguars were to win in Week 6, what would be the reason why?
Because the Jaguars' passing game took another step. It has been a bit stop-and-go for the Jaguars' and Trevor Lawrence to this point, especially when it comes to passing the ball downfield. The Jaguars had their best game passing vertically in Week 5, though, with Lawrence hitting Travis Hunter and Brian Thomas Jr. for critical gains. If Lawrence and the passing game have turned a corner, this will be a tough team to beat.
What’s your prediction for the game?
Jaguars 26, Seahawks 23. I think this will come down to the final possession, but the Jaguars win the turnover battle to take home the win.
More Seahawks on SI stories
Seahawks vs. Jaguars: Early odds for Week 6 matchup revealed
3 moves Seahawks should make to alleviate defensive injuries
Does Seattle Seahawks QB Sam Darnold have a case for MVP?
Injuries change math for Seahawks as trade deadline approaches