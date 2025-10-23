'Secret Superstar' LB is heart of Seahawks' new stifling defense, insider says
One man's trash is another man's treasure. Linebacker Ernest Jones IV was traded twice in one season before finding his home with the Seattle Seahawks, and now he's the heart and soul of a rising defense that is first in rush yards allowed per game (75.7) and sixth in points per game allowed (19.4).
Oh, yeah, they've also done that while missing multiple starters across the board through various weeks of the season. This isn't even the full-strength version of the unit.
Jones went from the Los Angeles Rams to the Tennessee Titans before the 2024 season, and was again traded to the Seahawks in late October. After an impressive 10 games in Seattle, he re-signed on a new three-year deal this offseason. Jones has not disappointed.
SBNation writer Doug Farrar called Jones one of the NFL's "Secret Superstars" this season, as he becomes the most important linebacker the Seahawks have had since Bobby Wagner.
“I think that’s been the biggest thing for me,” Jones said of becoming a complete linebacker, per Farrar. “I think my first three years in the league, four years in the league, people always wanted to classify me as just a run-stopper, but I’m a ballplayer, bro. You put that ball anywhere, I’m going to get it. Coverage, run the ball, it’s just what I do, I play football.”
Jones has backed that up. He already has 59 tackles, three tackles for loss, five pass deflections and a team-high three interceptions through seven games. The fifth-year pro is just 25 years old and has a ton of room for growth left. Considering how big an impact he's already making, Jones could be a household name very soon.
"In the bigger picture, Jones can do it all — blow up run fits from the second level, rush from the edge, and he’s dynamite when utilized as a stand-up three-tech rusher in Seattle’s overload blitz packages," Farrar wrote. "At his best, Jones has a Fred Warner-ish aspect to his game. We’re not saying that Jones is at Warner’s level right now, because no linebacker is, but the combination of effectiveness and versatility does bring some thoughts to mind."
The Seahawks seem to have found their defensive leader of the future. They had multiple of those back in the Legion of Boom days, and that can make all the difference in a championship-level unit. That togetherness and leadership have shown up on the field, and we still haven't seen the defense's full potential yet.
More Seahawks on SI stories
Seahawks studs & duds from convincing Monday night win over Texans
Why Seattle Seahawks star Jaxon Smith-Njigba is taking the NFL by storm
Takeaways from Seattle Seahawks’ gutsy Week 7 win vs. Houston Texans
Seahawks-Saints trade proposal adds familiar weapon to Kubiak offense