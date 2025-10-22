Seahawks' defense ties with Legion of Boom on dominant statistic
The Legion of Boom was something special for the Seattle Seahawks in the 2010s. The Seahawks had one of the most tenacious defenses in the league, due to the highly efficient secondary.
This season is showing serious flashes of the dominance that the Legion of Boom brought. This time, it is mostly coming from the explosive, aggressive defensive line.
Seattle's 27-19 Week 7 Monday Night Football home win over the Houston Texans was a big indication of that. Its defense had an incredible performance against the Texans' offense. Houston only accounted for 254 total yards, with 59 of them coming from the rushing game.
While the Texans only rushed the ball 17 times, only two rushes were from C.J. Stroud's quarterback scrambles. Overall, the Seahawks held the Texans' running backs to 31 yards on 15 carries. The defensive line consistently dominated Houston's offensive line.
Seattle's defense accounted for three sacks, 10 tackles for loss, and seven quarterback hits. They held Houston to converting only 1-of-4 on first down in short-yardage situations and were 1-of-3 in the red zone.
Defensive end DeMarcus Lawrence (six tackles for loss and three sacks), second-year nose tackle Byron Murphy (4.5 sacks and four tackles for loss), and defensive tackle/end Leonard Williams (three sacks and three tackles for loss) are all monsters on the Seahawks' first line of defense.
This is the Seahawks’ sixth consecutive game holding an opponent to under 100 rushing yards. It started back in Week 2 in the 31-17 road win over the Pittsburgh Steelers.
This is the longest streak where the Seahawks have held opponents to under 100 yards. It ties the 2012 Seahawks team from Week 1 to 6. That season, Seattle accumulated an overall record of 11-5 and went to the NFC Divisional Round.
Seattle ranks ninth in the league in points allowed per game (19.4) and 12th in the league in total yards allowed per game (305.8). This is due to how dominant the Seahawks are in stopping the run game this season. They rank second in the league in rushing yards allowed per game (75.7), and they tie with the Cleveland Browns for first place in rushing yards allowed per carry (3.3). Finally, they are one of only two teams this season, along with the Indianapolis Colts, who have allowed fewer than three touchdowns.
This Seahawks team will be a problem for many opposing offenses this season. Even when put into bad situations, the defensive line holds out strong for big stops. If they remain undervalued, the Seahawks will be a team that no one wants to face when the playoffs start.
More Seahawks on SI stories
Team insider reveals what Seahawks should do at NFL trade deadline
Seahawks land JSN counterpart in latest 2026 NFL mock draft
Seahawks' Jaxon Smith-Njigba casually explains violent venture onto Texans' bench
Why the Seattle Seahawks look ready for a 'lengthy' run in the NFL Playoffs