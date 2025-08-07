Former Seahawks MVP sees Mike Macdonald as exactly what the franchise needs
Former Seattle Seahawks running back Shaun Alexander likes what he sees from his old team. He believes this year's club has the talent in the right places to make a deep run into the NFC Playoffs. He is also bullish on the Seahawks winning more than 10 games, which they won last season.
Alexander likes head coach Mike Macdonald and believes he can be at the helm for the infinite future.
“I feel like Coach Macdonald is not like Mike Holmgren, he’s not like Pete Carroll, but he’s what we need for these next 10-to-20 years, and it’s going to take us into a great place,” said Alexander. “ I feel like when you take 10 wins for granted, you get bit and so I feel like everyone in the league’s like, ‘Oh yeah, okay, Seattle.’ We won 10 games last year. We’re going to keep getting better, go over the top of that this year.”
The former Alabama star said the Seahawks are destined to be better than they were last season because of offensive coordinator Klint Kubiak. Kubiak coached quarterback Sam Darnold when the two were with the San Francisco 49ers in 2023.
“They’re really primed to go do it,” Alexander said of the Seahawks this season. “He’s building a team that fits him and his style. When you let Geno (Smith) go, you bring in Sam Darnold, bringing a new offensive coordinator that fits you and your style. They look great in practice. I’m liking what I see out of them.”
