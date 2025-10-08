All Seahawks

Trade value for Seahawks Riq Woolen set by NFL analyst

Seattle’s battered secondary had a rough outing on Sunday vs. Baker Mayfield and the Buccaneers. Would the Seahawks entertain trading Riq Woolen at this time?

Russell Baxter

Sep 25, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Seattle Seahawks cornerback Riq Woolen (27) against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images
Sep 25, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Seattle Seahawks cornerback Riq Woolen (27) against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images
In this story:

Kristopher Knox of Bleacher Report recently assembled a list of 10 performers who could be top trade targets. The league’s deadline for dealing players is Tuesday, November 4, at 4:00 pm ET. The list includes New Orleans Saints’ wide receiver Chris Olave and Cincinnati Bengals’ defensive end Trey Hendrickson. There was also a member of Mike Macdonald’s defensive unit that has been the subject of criticism lately.

Seattle Seahawks cornerback Riq Woolen is only 26 years old,” explained Knox, “has 51 starts on his resume and has logged 11 interceptions and 42 passes defended as a pro. However, Seattle could be more interested in moving him than extending the impending 2026 free agent.”

Riq Woolen
Sep 7, 2025; Seattle, Washington, USA; San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Ricky Pearsall (1) catches a pass against Seattle Seahawks cornerback Riq Woolen (27) during the fourth quarter at Lumen Field. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-Imagn Images / Joe Nicholson-Imagn Images

Knox added this. “While Woolen was stellar early in his career—he allowed an opposing passer rating of just 48.7 as a rookie in 2022—he’s struggled to mesh with Mike Macdonald’s defense. This year, he has allowed an opposing passer rating of 111.2 in coverage. However, this doesn't mean he couldn't help a different team in a different situation.” Knox feels that both the Detroit Lions and Baltimore Ravens could be potential suitors, and he feels that he could be had for a conditional fourth-round pick in 2026.

Woolen (who suffered a concussion on Sunday) was a Pro Bowler as a rookie in 2022, and was one of four players with a league-high six interceptions. In his first three seasons, he racked up 16 takeaways and 41 passes defensed.

While he’s had his struggles this year, the Seahawks were down cornerback Devon Witherspoon and safety Julian Love entering last week’s showdown with quarterback Baker Mayfield and the Buccaneers. After five games in 2025, he’s Pro Football Focus’ No. 101 cornerback. It's safe to say that Seattle’s secondary situation, in terms of healthy, certainly bears watching these days.

More Seahawks on SI stories

Seahawks studs & duds from their epic shootout with the Buccaneers

Stacking injuries has Seattle Seahawks’ secondary just scraping by

Cam Newton curious why Seahawks not standing up for Russell Wilson

Ken Walker draws bogus fine for supposed ‘taunting’ penalty vs. Cards

Published
Russell Baxter
RUSSELL BAXTER

Russell S. Baxter has been writing and researching the game of football for more than 40 years, and on numerous platforms. That includes television, as he spent more than two decades at ESPN, and was part of shows that garnered five Emmy Awards. He also spent the 2015 NFL season with Thursday Night Football on CBS/NFLN.