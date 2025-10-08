Trade value for Seahawks Riq Woolen set by NFL analyst
Kristopher Knox of Bleacher Report recently assembled a list of 10 performers who could be top trade targets. The league’s deadline for dealing players is Tuesday, November 4, at 4:00 pm ET. The list includes New Orleans Saints’ wide receiver Chris Olave and Cincinnati Bengals’ defensive end Trey Hendrickson. There was also a member of Mike Macdonald’s defensive unit that has been the subject of criticism lately.
“Seattle Seahawks cornerback Riq Woolen is only 26 years old,” explained Knox, “has 51 starts on his resume and has logged 11 interceptions and 42 passes defended as a pro. However, Seattle could be more interested in moving him than extending the impending 2026 free agent.”
Knox added this. “While Woolen was stellar early in his career—he allowed an opposing passer rating of just 48.7 as a rookie in 2022—he’s struggled to mesh with Mike Macdonald’s defense. This year, he has allowed an opposing passer rating of 111.2 in coverage. However, this doesn't mean he couldn't help a different team in a different situation.” Knox feels that both the Detroit Lions and Baltimore Ravens could be potential suitors, and he feels that he could be had for a conditional fourth-round pick in 2026.
Woolen (who suffered a concussion on Sunday) was a Pro Bowler as a rookie in 2022, and was one of four players with a league-high six interceptions. In his first three seasons, he racked up 16 takeaways and 41 passes defensed.
While he’s had his struggles this year, the Seahawks were down cornerback Devon Witherspoon and safety Julian Love entering last week’s showdown with quarterback Baker Mayfield and the Buccaneers. After five games in 2025, he’s Pro Football Focus’ No. 101 cornerback. It's safe to say that Seattle’s secondary situation, in terms of healthy, certainly bears watching these days.
