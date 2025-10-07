Should the Seahawks try putting Riq Woolen back at his original position?
The Seattle Seahawks are trying to figure out what Riq Woolen's future with the team looks like.
As a free agent this coming offseason, Woolen could hit the open market and sign with a competitor, so the Seahawks should try and get creative with a way to woo him into sticking with Seattle. ESPN insider Brady Henderson suggested the idea of giving him some snaps at the wide receiver position.
"With a 6-foot-4 frame, a 4.26-second 40-yard dash and a 42-inch vertical jump, Woolen has the kind of measurables and athletic ability that would give him a chance to catch passes for a living and not just defend them," Henderson wrote.
"He began his college career as a wide receiver, catching 24 passes for 263 yards and a touchdown over his freshman and sophomore seasons at UTSA. But with Woolen playing sparingly and the Roadrunners in need of help at cornerback, he agreed to play defense late in his sophomore season, a switch that would put him on a path to making the Pro Bowl and finishing tied for the NFL lead in interceptions with six as a rookie fifth-round pick in 2022."
Woolen likely won't play receiver since he hasn't done so in a few years, but with Jacksonville Jaguars dual threat Travis Hunter making his mark on the league, it sparked the idea of Henderson pushing for the Pro Bowl cornerback to get some snaps at wide receiver.
While Woolen would add to the Seahawks receiving corps, the team is doing swimmingly with Jaxon Smith-Njigba leading the way and rookie Tory Horton and veteran Cooper Kupp filling in behind him. However, if the team is ever in a pinch, it could be an idea the team tries to explore.
Woolen and the Seahawks are back in action in Week 6 against Hunter and the Jaguars at EverBank Stadium in Duval County.
