Vikings named surprise potential landing spot for ex-Seahawks QB Russell Wilson
Veteran quarterback Russell Wilson was a reliable starter for the Seattle Seahawks for 10 seasons, missing only three games. Those came in 2021 in what proved to be his final season in the Pacific Northwest. He was dealt to the Denver Broncos in 2021, spent two seasons with the franchise, and was then given his pink slip. The Pittsburgh Steelers snared him last offseason at a bargain price, and after a solid start he faded down the stretch, as did Mike Tomlin’s team in general.
Andrew Vasquez of USA TODAY Touchdown Wire theorizes that the 13-year veteran “may have priced himself out of the Steel City.” The NFL writer feels that there are “five potential landing spots” for the 10-time Pro Bowler and Super Bowl XLVIII champion, who can hit the free-agent market in mid-March.
While the Las Vegas Raiders, New York Giants, Tennessee Titans, and Indianapolis Colts all make sense for different reasons, the common denominator is that all four of those clubs are coming off losing campaigns. In terms of the Silver and Black, Pete Carroll has returned to the NFL coaching ranks, and obviously had a long working relationship with Wilson in Seattle. The Raiders also have money to play with, via the second-most available salary-cap room in the league as of this writing (via Spotrac).
The fifth choice on Vasquez’s list is a little bit of a wild card. That would be the Minnesota Vikings. The team comes off a 14-3 campaign, doubling their victory total from 2023 when the team finished 7-10. Kevin O’Connell was named the 2024 NFL Coach of the Year. So why the Purple Gang?
“With Sam Darnold likely gone and J.J. McCarthy unproven,” explained Vasquez, “Wilson could be a steady presence in Minnesota’s offense. McCarthy could also gain from sitting behind Wilson for a season after missing the entirety of his rookie season due to a torn meniscus.”
It does make some sense. Signing Wilson to a short-term contract means the Vikings don’t have to rush their first-round pick in 2024 into the starting lineup if he isn’t quite ready. O’Connell’s track record with quarterbacks is well known, and that’s also a plus for the national champion signal-caller from the University of Michigan. As of this writing, McCarthy is the only quarterback on the team that is signed for 2025.
