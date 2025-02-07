Report: Steelers Done With Russell Wilson
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers do not want Russell Wilson to return after a one-year stint with the team. According to DK Pittsburgh Sports' Dejan Kovacevic, the team has moved on, and the narrative of a "riff" between he and Arthur Smith wasn't as truthful as it seemed.
"I'll keep this short and very much to the point: Russell Wilson's not wanted by the Steelers," Kovacevic wrote. "Like, at all."
Kovacevic also reports that the story of Wilson and Smith having problems because Smith stopped allowing him to call plays isn't accurate. And that the story was sculpted by Wilson's PR team and agency to try and make his struggles look better than reality.
"What actually occurred with Wilson, according to those same people inside the team, is that, as all of our naked eyes could plainly tell us, he wasn't following the play calls, he was holding the ball way too long and, within the latter, he no longer could escape defenders in the backfield," Kovacevic said.
Team sources have told Steelers On SI that the team does want Justin Fields to return as their starting quarterback in 2025, letting Wilson walk. However, learning that Wilson and Smith's downfall didn't go as once believed brings another level of concern.
There have been conflicting reports about Wilson's situation in Pittsburgh, with some saying the team has expressed interest in his return, and even Wilson going on the Pat McAfee Show and saying negotiations have started. According to a source, neither of those are completely accurate.
It does appear that the Steelers and Wilson will not team up again in 2025. It doesn't guarantee Fields will be back for another season, but it does seem as if the team will either look his way or a for a new face at the position.
Options are limited, but the Steelers saw the issues in 2024. Something they clearly don't want to repeat in 2025.
