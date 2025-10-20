Wild stat shows how good Seattle Seahawks secondary can really be
The Seattle Seahawks have finished about 33% of their schedule this 2025 NFL Season, and the results have been mostly positive. The Seahawks are 4-2 and have a chance to remain tied for first place in the NFC West Division.
Seattle has been solid on both sides of the ball, especially with its defense being all aggressive across the field. If there has been one area that has concerned the Seahawks' defense, it has been the health of their secondary.
The Seahawks have played four snaps with their secondary fully healthy, which includes rookie safety Nick Emmawori. Two-time Pro-Bowl cornerback Devon Witherspoon has only played two games due to a knee injury. Safety Julian Love has played three games due to a hamstring injury. Finally, fourth-year cornerback Riq Woolen missed the Seahawks’ Week 6 game against the Jacksonville Jaguars due to a concussion.
Despite two of their top defensive backs being out for at least half of the season, the Seahawks have had one of the most efficient defenses in the league. Seattle ranks eighth in points per game (19.5) and third in rushing yards allowed per game (79).
Last week was one of the most difficult weeks for the Seahawks this season as they were without Witherspoon, Love, and Woolen. The Seahawks allowed 258 passing yards and two passing touchdowns on 27 receptions against the Jaguars on the road. The Seahawks Emmawori, safety Coby Bryant, cornerback Josh Jobe (who has been healthy all season), and Shaquill Griffin start. Griffin was signed off the practice squad to start in place of the injured Woolen.
The Seahawks were able to relieve pressure from their injured secondary thanks to the incredible pass rush on Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence. Seattle's defense accounted for seven sacks and 17 quarterback hits.
This Monday Night Football matchup at home against the Houston Texans (2-3) is the Seahawks' opportunity to be at their healthiest since the first week of the season. Woolen will be back on the field for Seattle, while Witherspoon and Love have all been elevated to questionable.
It won’t be long until all three players return on the field at the same time to join Jobe, Emmawori, and Bryant. Once they get into a rhythm, they can potentially elevate the Seahawks’ defense to playing like one of the league’s most elite defenses.
More Seahawks on SI stories
NFL Network expert names Seattle Seahawks among top-two teams in NFC
Seahawks changing Ken Walker-Zach Charbonnet rotation 'feels inevitable'
Seahawks coach Mike Macdonald reveals timeline for Derick Hall's return
Seahawks-Saints trade proposal would add familiar weapon to Klint Kubiak's offense