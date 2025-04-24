Shedeur Sanders Shares One-Word Message Ahead of 2025 NFL Draft
Throughout the ups, downs, ins, and outs of the 2025 NFL draft process, Colorado quarterback Shedeur Sanders has stayed relatively even-keeled.
Despite anonymous reports of his entitled attitude, the 2024 Big 12 Offensive Player of the Year has said that he "doesn't care" about falling out of the top three picks—and is simply looking forward to the opportunity to play at the next level.
Now, on the morning ahead of the first-round, Sanders has a simple, one-word message:
"Legendary," he posted on X (formerly Twitter) on Thursday.
"Be Legendary" has become Sanders' motto as he continues his football journey. The 23-year-old wears the word on a silver chain, has it written front and center in his bio on Instagram, and even used it in a playful debate with fellow top quarterback prospect Cam Ward. Sanders says he lives by the term.
"That's just something that always keeps me on track," he explained. "That keeps me going and makes me be the best of the best. You gotta be legendary all the way across the board. On the field, off the field, in the classroom, in the community—with the cars. You just gotta be legendary."
Across four collegiate seasons at both Jackson State and Colorado, Sanders threw for 14,347 yards and 134 touchdowns while also adding 17 more scores on the ground. The son of Deion Sanders, he'll have the chance to be legendary in his own right once he has his new team this weekend.
Sanders, while widely considered to be the No. 2 quarterback prospect in this year's class, has a range of potential landing spots. Some have him going third overall to the New York Giants. Others—such as Sports Illustrated's Albert Breer—have him falling out of the first round.
We'll wait and see what happens on Thursday night. The first round of the 2025 NFL draft begins at 8:00 p.m.