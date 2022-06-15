Baker Mayfield Leaving Browns Out to Dry

The Cleveland Browns have come a long way in a year.

The Cleveland Browns could be without two of their three starting quarterbacks and left to rely on Jacoby Brissett to start this season. Why? Because their plan to force Baker Mayfield into a role is falling apart.

Mayfield is currently being pursued by the Carolina Panthers, who are working quick to get a deal done with the Browns. Meanwhile, Deshaun Watson awaits his fate with the NFL as more sexual assault lawsuits are being filed against him.

The expectation is Watson will not play this season due to suspension. That's something Cleveland expected, but they also believed they could put Mayfield in for the final year of his deal and feel assured they'd having a winning-capable quarterback.

Now, they're left stranded. Here's everything that's happening and how it'll like turn out for the Browns.

