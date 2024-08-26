Steelers 53-Man Roster Prediction: Beanie Out, FA Coming
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers roster is about to be set, and despite some tough decisions, they're just about ready to announce who will make the 53-man roster in 2024.
Wide receiver and cornerback headlined the summer, and while a Brandon Aiyuk trade hasn't been ruled out yet, things have quieted down. Meanwhile, Cory Trice may have earned himself a role on defense, but has Beanie Bishop or Darius Rush?
And with offensive line injuries stacking up, maybe the next move the Steelers make is for a blocker. We'll find out when the initial roster is released, but for now, this is what we should expect to happen at the roster deadline.
Quarterback: Russell Wilson, Justin Fields, Kyle Allen
No surprise here. John Rhys Plumlee is a lot of fun, and hopefully he makes the practice squad. And just for an a little something extra, Russell Wilson is named the starter.
Running Back: Najee Harris, Jaylen Warren, Cordarrelle Patterson
While Jonathan Ward and La'Mical Perine put up a good fight this summer, neither did enough at the end to make the roster. Pittsburgh is sticking with their big three of Harris, Warren and Patterson.
Tight End: Pat Freiermuth, Darnell Washington, Connor Heyward, MyCole Pruitt
Jack Colletto and a fullback would've been fun, but the Steelers are going to stick with four tight ends instead. Connor Heyward and MyCole Pruitt should be able to fill the void in the backfield and add to the running back when needed.
Wide Receiver: George Pickens, Van Jefferson, Calvin Austin, Roman Wilson, Scotty Miller
The Brandon Aiyuk dream isn't dead, but right now, it's tough to imagine it happening. Scotty Miller has impressed during the preseason, and sneaks his way onto the roster. Dez Fitzpatrick just misses it, and don't be surprised if he does make it if the team limits themselves at another position (like offensive line).
Offensive Guard: James Daniels, Isaac Seumalo, Spencer Anderson, Mason McCormick
The loss of Nate Herbig isn't easy to bare, but the Steelers are sticking with the four guards they had in mind and going to make Spencer Anderson the backup center.
Center: Zach Frazier
Zach Frazier was on his way to the starting lineup at some point this season. Maybe it's earlier than anticipated, but at least the Steelers get to see what they've got in the second-round rookie.
Offensive Tackle: Dan Moore Jr., Broderick Jones, Troy Fautanu, Outside Signing
With Dylan Cook missing several weeks with a foot injury, and Troy Fautanu still sidelined with an MCL injury, the Steelers will likely look at the free agency market or trade block for another option. They need a swing tackle for the time being, and there are still a few names out there.
Defensive Tackle: Cam Heyward, Isaiahh Loudermilk, Dean Lowry
The Steelers defensive line is stacked, and with Loudermilk growing and Lowry joining the group, they're even stronger.
Defensive End: Larry Ogunjobi, DeMarvin Leal, Logan Lee
Logan Lee was the closest name on the defensive line to get cut. The rookie has played well, but there are just limited spots to put him at on this depth chart. It's loaded, and he was probably on the outside looking in for a little while. He's done enough to stick around, though.
Nose Tackle: Keeanu Benton, Montravius Adams
The dynamic duo in the middle looks better than ever. Expect Benton and Adams to be a force for this defense.
Outside Linebacker: T.J. Watt, Alex Highsmith, Nick Herbig, Kyron Johnson
Kyron Johnson versus Jeremiah Moon was the underappreciated battle of the summer, and while Moon had a lead coming into training camp, it's been hard to deny what Johnson has put on film. He's able to rush off the edge and brings very quality special teams play. With some experience from last season, he makes the team over Moon.
Inside Linebacker: Patrick Queen, Elandon Roberts, Payton Wilson, Mark Robinson
No surprises here. Cole Holcomb will start the season on Injured Reserve, leaving just four inside linebackers on the roster.
Cornerback: Joey Porter Jr., Donte Jackson, Cory Trice Jr., Darius Rush
Cory Trice has earned his place as the backup behind Joey Porter Jr. and Donte Jackson. Darius Rush likely just squeezes by and makes this team. There's a fair chance Pittsburgh looks outside and tries to add another cornerback. If they do, it changes a lot, starting with Rush getting bumped.
For now, he's sticking around, and the Steelers will use him as a developmental piece who can play special teams.
Nickelback: Thomas Graham
Beanie Bishop lost the starting job and probably his roster spot. If the decision comes down to him versus Ryan Watts, the Steelers are going to stick with their draft pick over a UDFA. While Bishop showed plenty of splash during training camp, it was very apparent that Thomas Graham was the better option in live game action. Graham makes the team and Bishop falls out.
Safety: Minkah Fitzpatrick, DeShon Elliott, Damontae Kazee, Mile Killebrew, Ryan Watts
Ryan Watts is the 53rd man on this roster, but his ability to play special teams and grow as a safety brings some excitement. The Steelers will want to see what they have in their seventh-round pick, and with another tall, physical defensive back, he fits right in. Watts makes it over Bishop this season.
Kicker: Chris Boswell
Punter: Cameron Johnston
Long Snapper: Christian Kuntz
