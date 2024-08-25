Steelers Lose OL to Foot Injury
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers offensive line continues to get hit by injuries this preseason as tackle Dylan Cook is now expected to miss several weeks with a foot injury, according to ESPN's Jeremy Fowler.
Cook was seen walking around the team's locker room in a boot during the week, but it's unknown when the injury actually occurred. Now, he's set to head into the regular season on the sideline, adding another question to the Steelers' offensive line depth chart.
Cook joined the team last summer and made the 53-man roster. The former Tampa Bay Buccaneers tackle was viewed as a developing young swing tackle. This season, he was believed to be on the verge of making the roster, and likely bumped into the final spot with the recent injury to Nate Herbig.
With Cook out, the Steelers are now down to two offensive tackles on their expected roster. Rookie Troy Fautanu remains sidelined with an MCL sprain and it's uncertain when he'll return to the lineup. At first, he was expected to be back by Week 1, but that timeline is iffy with the preseason ending and Fautanu still not on the field.
Currently, the Steelers are down three linemen this offseason. Herbig was recently placed on Injured Reserve with a shoulder injury, Fautanu is out with an MCL sprain and now Cook will miss time due to his foot ailment.
Without Cook and Fautanu, second-year lineman Spencer Anderson will step into another big role for Pittsburgh. He's work primarily at guard this offseason, but is now expected to be the backup center behind rookie Zach Frazier and could also work as the swing tackle until Cook or Fautanu return.
Devery Hamilton and Anderson Hardy are also on the Steelers' 90-man roster. Pittsburgh's starters remain Dan Moore Jr. and Broderick Jones.
