Steelers Rookie Leaves Game With Injury
PITTSBURGH -- The preseason ended on a sour note for the Pittsburgh Steelers. After scoring two touchdowns in the opening quarter, they gave up 24 points to the Detroit Lions and lost the game 24-17. Even worse, one of the Steelers' rookies left the game with an injury after a scary play on the field.
Ryan Watts has been an impressive young player during training camp and the preseason for the Pittsburgh Steelers. The rookie was the team's sixth-round draft choice at the 2024 NFL Draft, and he possesses positional versatility and immense upside. Unfortunately, he may be out of action for a bit following a blow to the head on a routine play.
During one of the final plays of the fourth quarter of the team's loss to the Lions, the ball was handed off for a run up the middle. During the tackle, Watts' head appeared to make contact with one of the Lions players' knees, bringing him down to the ground. He stayed down, hardly moving, for several minutes after the play. ESPN's Brooke Pryor shared her observations of what happened via her X account.
Both teams took a knee for Watts as the medical staff tended to him. The players on the field and the commentators of the game showed and expressed concern for Watts, as the play looked terrifying at first glance. After a few minutes, he was able to get up under his own power and walk off of the field, to the applause of the Detroit audience.
For Watts, this injury couldn't come at a more inconvenient time. Playing well all summer, he had a shot at making the Steelers' final 53-man roster. Hopefully he is able to be avoid a long-term absence from this injury and be available in a few weeks when the team opens their regular season against the Atlanta Falcons.
