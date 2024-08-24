Watch: Cordarrelle Patterson Scores First Touchdown With Steelers
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers finally saw some life during their final preseason game against the Detroit Lions. Their defense was ferocious, providing pressure often on the Lions' quarterbacks. And their offense managed two early touchdown drives with both of their top QB's under center.
Getting in on the positivity was newly signed running back and kick returner Cordarrelle Patterson. Recovering from an injury, he's been limited throughout training camp and the preseason. In their final game, however, the Steelers finally let the veteran loose.
He rewarded them with his first rushing touchdown with the organization. Just under three minutes into the first quarter, QB Russell Wilson handed it off to Patterson for a zone read. The offensive line gave him plenty of room to reach the second level and he made a Lions' defender look foolish on his way to a 31-yard touchdown run. The 33 year-old offensive specialist looked nimble and explosive as he sauntered into the endzone.
Patterson kicked off an impressive first quarter for the Steelers. After scoring their first touchdown, the team came out and worked the ball down the field again with Justin Fields under center. He completed a long pass over the middle to tight end MyCole Pruitt that set the team up for a first and goal situation. The drive was capped off after RB La'Mical Perine took the ball in for a one-yard touchdown run.
Patterson figures to play an important role in the Steelers offense under Arthur Smith this season. The team hasn't used him on kick returns during the preseason, but he's one of the greatest ever at that position, so he should find his way back there once the regular season begins.
But his role doesn't end there for the Steelers. As he showed off during his touchdown run, he has plenty of speed left in the tank. He's a strong and physical runner in addition, making him an excellent change of pace back to compliment the top tandem of Najee Harris and Jaylen Warren. With a big play to end his preseason, Cordarrelle Patterson is now ready to show what he can do for the Steelers in the regular season.
