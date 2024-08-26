Steelers Might Have Low Risk, High Reward WR Option
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers are looking for an answer at wide receiver, and while Brandon Aiyuk remains on the table, they're probably thinking about backup plans as well.
Maybe they'll go the conventional route and add a JuJu Smith-Schuster, or try to trade for a Treylon Burks or John Metchie. All names who have been discussed and theorized over throughout the offseason. But what if they decided to take a flyer on someone who's shined throughout the offseason?
The Tennessee Titans have another name outside of Burks that might actually be cheaper, and has started to showcase his skill at the NFL level. An undrafted rookie out of Youngstown State, Bryce Oliver has exploded onto the scene and become a fan favorite in Nashville.
Oliver finished the preseason with 13 catches for 128 yards and two touchdowns, including eight receptions for 90 yards and two scores in his final game against the New Orleans Saints. This comes from a player who holds the touchdown record at Youngstown State with 26, and finished his career with 2,065 yards.
He's by no means the solution to the Steelers wide receiver problems, and does not add the No. 2 option Pittsburgh is looking for. But he brings more upside than a Smith-Schuster and comes without any trade value instead of trying to negotiate for a Burks or a Metchie.
Their best option? No. But one they should at least consider because, at the end of the depth chart, he might be a better name to have than Scotty Miller or Dez Fitzpatrick. And if they're thinking down the line, having a cheap UDFA on the roster only means they can take advantage of almost no cost for a productive player.
It's time to start coming up with options for the Steelers. If they keep things the same, it's probably fine. They've been open aboout the change, though, and how many options will become available during roster cuts.
Oliver is a low-end, big upside addition. Not one that moves the needle today, but could add some upside for tomorrow.
Make sure to bookmark Steelers OnSI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more.