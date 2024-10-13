Steelers Losing Juice as Superstar Destination
PITTSBURGH -- In the past, the Pittsburgh Steelers have been able to land a large amount of notable names from around the league via trades and free agency.
Minkah Fitzpatrick and Joe Haden are examples of athletes who found the Steelers to be a good landing spot for their careers. However, is that a trend that is coming to an end?
The offseason was highlighted by an inability to land significant talent for their wide receiver corps after a complete revamp of the room. With the trade that landed Donte Jackson but sent Diontae Johnson to Carolina, the room is looking as bad as it has been in years.
With the Steelers' name being towards the front of the Brandon Aiyuk sweepstakes that ended with him re-signing with the San Francisco 49ers, the optimism that the Steelers could land wideout talent in the offseason all but disappeared.
Now, Davante Adams has requested a trade. While the Steelers are in the running, it also doesn't seem like the Raiders are favoring Pittsburgh in their talks in any significant way. Both wide receiver options the Steelers have pursued have been toward the top of the league.
The real issue comes in with the "middle of the league" talent. It would be naive to assume the Steelers did not look for non-marquee wideout talent during the offseason, yet they were unable to land anything exciting.
Whether that be Noah Brown, who was released by the Texans and signed by the Commanders, or Curtis Samuel who was signed by the Bills, the Steelers were unable to land any name that would garner any excitement.
In fact, the players they were able to land in the 2024 offseason have not met expectations thus far. Patrick Queen has yet to prove his impact on the defensive side of the ball, whilst the quarterback room has been unimpressive to this point.
Is it time to panic in Pittsburgh? I don't think so. However, it is important to look at what has happened in recent years and notice a dangerous trend beginning to brew.
