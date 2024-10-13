Raiders Helping Steelers Chances at Davante Adams
PITTSBURGH -- The Pitttsburgh Steelers have looked for the entire season to add to their wide receiver room. Recently, the opportunity to land a star in Davante Adams has become a possibility.
Adams, disgruntled with the outlook of the Las Vegas Raiders, has not played since Week 3.
After requesting a trade from the Raiders, the Steelers became a favorite almost immediately.
According to ESPN's Jeremy Fowler, the longer no deal gets made, the longer it benefits the Steelers.
"The Steelers have strong interest in trading for the All-Pro receiver," Fowler said. "The feeling among the people I've spoken to is Las Vegas has started with the Saints and Jets, in part because Adams is interested in playing there. But the longer this goes, perhaps the more things open up for a team such as Pittsburgh. Adams likely won't be traded until next week at the earliest."
According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, the Raiders are willing to wait out a trade of Adams, and could even try to keep him. If they are willing to wait it out, it appears that only helps the Steelers.
"In a fluid and unpredictable situation that seems to change weekly, Davante Adams could wind up staying with the Las Vegas Raiders rather than being traded, league sources told ESPN," Schefter writes.
CBS Sports' Jonathan Jones reports that, while the Raiders are trying to make this a big deal, they're only bluffing about keeping him.
"The team is posturing publicly as though it could hold on to Adams for several more weeks, and potentially through the trade deadline. But multiple sources around the league tell CBS Sports they believe the Raiders are only bluffing," Jones writes.
Adams would be a welcome addition to the Steelers' wideout room, one that lacks much firepower. However, a move suggested earlier this week that suggested trading Pickens to the Raiders would be ill advised. They must retain Pickens in any sort of deal in order to have depth and talent.
If a deal is made, the Steelers would have a six-time Pro Bowl participant and three-time All-Pro honoree on the team. It would likely be the best wide receiver the team has had since Antonio Brown and would allow them to diversify their offensive sets quite a bit more.
Other teams in the running for Adams' services include the New York Jets, where a reunion with Adams' former quarterback, Aaron Rodgers, becomes a possibility. Another similar situation would be the New Orleans Saints, where a reunion of his college quarterback Derek Carr.
An Adams move seems possible, but Steelers fans should not expect it to be a certainty.
Make sure to bookmark Steelers On SI to get all your daily Pittsburgh Steelers news, interviews, breakdowns and more!