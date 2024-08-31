Steelers Top Remaining WR Options
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers missed out on their biggest trade opportunity of the summer, as Brandon Aiyuk finally signed his contract extension with the San Francisco 49ers. It felt like the Steelers put all of their eggs in the Aiyuk basket, and now their wide receiver room is severely lacking as week one nears.
The Steelers are likely to enter their first regular season game with a WR room consisting of George Pickens, Van Jefferson, Calvin Austin III, Scotty Miller, and rookie Roman Wilson. There is potential for surprise. Pickens could become an elite receiver, Jefferson could return to his 800-yard form, Wilson could be an impact player as a rookie, and Austin could become a full-blown weapon for the Steelers' offense.
The problem is those are all best-case scenarios, and the Steelers need a sure thing. It's why Brandon Aiyuk was such a coveted target, because the team, on paper, lacks a playmaker on the outside to pair with Pickens.
Luckily for them, there's always a deal to be made by Steelers' General Manager Omar Khan. While he couldn't close on Aiyuk, he's already moved on to other candidates to trade for or sign. The odds of landing a top-tier receiver are lower than ever, but Khan's made magic happen many times before. Denver Broncos' pass-catcher Courtland Sutton, who has been a rumored trade candidate for months, is seemingly staying put as well. With options running thin, here are a few receivers the Steelers could still bring in for the 2024 season.
Darius Slayton - New York Giants
The New York Giants want to win, sure. Every team in the NFL does. But are they really a threat with Daniel Jones at quarterback? They also have two young receivers they value in Malik Nabers and Wan'Dale Robinson, leaving veteran Darius Slayton on the outside looking in despite being the most-proven of the three.
Slayton would come in and immediately be the Steelers' second option behind Pickens. He's hauled in at least 45 passes for 700 receiving yards or more in four out five NFL seasons with the Giants. The lone season he didn't reach that mark, he missed time due to injury. The Giants might not be interested in moving any pieces from their offense before the season, but for a the right price the Steelers could solve their WR issue.
Christian Kirk - Jacksonville Jaguars
The Jacksonville Jaguars made two bold moves at wide receiver this summer, drafting LSU playmaker Brian Thomas Jr. and signing former Buffalo Bills' target Gabe Davis. That leaves veteran Christian Kirk in a similar situation to Slayton. If the Jaguars are confident in that duo, them and the Steelers could link up as ideal trade partners.
Kirk brings exactly the pedigree the Steelers are hoping to pair with Pickens. He's entrenched into a number two or three role on an offense, but he also has a 900 and 1,000-yard receiving season under his belt. He could be a weapon for Russell Wilson and the Steelers while also letting Pickens continue to grow into a superstar role. The Jaguars are gunning for the AFC South Division title, so they might not want to entertain a trade like this, but Khan should give Jacksonville a call this weekend just in case.
Hunter Renfrow - Free Agent
The options aren't pretty at this point for the Steelers, but they could bring in a player like Hunter Renfrow to compete with Scotty Miller, Van Jefferson, Calvin Austin for those tertiary targets behind the primary and secondary options in Pickens and tight-end Pat Freiermuth.
Renfrow had a few productive seasons with the Oakland/Vegas Raiders out of college. highlighted by a 1,000-yard season in 2021. He's not a number two receiver, but he could be a wild card option
