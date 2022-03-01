Steelers Should Give Minkah Fitzpatrick a Contract Extension Right Now

Why does the former 2x All-Pro Pittsburgh Steelers safety deserve a contract extension sooner rather than later?

This offseason, the Pittsburgh Steelers are in a comfortable position in terms of cap space, with more than $30 million spending money available in 2022. However, Minkah Fitzpatrick has made opposing offenses uncomfortable since day one with the Steelers, and therefore, a contract extension is more than well deserved - it is mandatory.

Considering his body of work after just five seasons in the league, the 25-year-old's best days of football may still be in front of him.

What Fitzpatrick Has Already Given the Steelers

Since the Pittsburgh Steelers traded for Minkah Fitzpatrick in 2019, some media members said the move "Reeked of desperation."

As of today, there should not be a soul questioning whether or not the swap was viable as Fitzpatrick has played a vital role on the Steeler defense in the 46 games he has played with the Black and Gold.

Playing in 90% or more of a team's defensive snaps is a rarity in today's NFL. Minkah joins an elite group of just 46 NFL defenders who met that 90% threshold of defensive snaps played in 2021.

More importantly, the former Crimson Tide standout has been deemed a first-team All-Pro in two out of his three seasons with the Steelers. While last year was a down year in terms of turnovers generated, Fitzpatrick still is more than capable of impacting the game at his position.

Mike Tomlin and the company would behoove them to offer a contract extension this offseason before he becomes a free agent next year.

An extension at this very moment could accomplish a few important tasks:

But, most importantly, securing the future of one of the best and youngest safeties in the NFL for the foreseeable future may also free up some additional salary cap space. Step ahead of the impending Jessie Bates contract extension that may very well make him the highest-paid safety in terms of AAV. Most importantly, show other players (and possibly FA's) that you will be compensated accordingly if you join the Steeler organization and perform.

So while the Steelers are rightfully focused on the NFL Combine this week, an extension to one of their most pivotal players can help in more ways than one as well.

